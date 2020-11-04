CLOSE
The DMV
Joe Biden Wins Maryland, Earning 10 Electoral Votes

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a Drive thru rally at the Jewish Society Museum in Philadelphia

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Trump in Maryland, earning him 10 electoral votes.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1 in the state.

A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t won Maryland since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

