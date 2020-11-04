Joe Biden Wins Maryland, Earning 10 Electoral Votes

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Trump in Maryland, earning him 10 electoral votes.
Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1 in the state.
A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t won Maryland since George H.W. Bush in 1988.
Source: CBS Baltimore, AP
