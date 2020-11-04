CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Marylanders Vote Yes On Question 2, Legalizing Sports Betting

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Generic poker machines, 30 September 2003. AFR Picture by ANDREW QUILTY

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

Marylanders voted yes to legalize sports betting in the state.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,319,439 Marylanders voted in favor of sports betting while 671,988 voted against it (66.3% to 33.7%).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Revenue from the activity would be used for education.

“We estimate that it will bring in anywhere between $20-$40 million of revenue a year for education,” Maryland State Senator Craig Zucker said.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Brandon Scott Wins Baltimore’s Mayoral Race While Rep. Kweisi Mfume Wins 7th Congressional District

See Also: Joe Biden Wins Maryland, Earning 10 Electoral Votes

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Marylanders Vote Yes On Question 2, Legalizing Sports Betting  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Joe Budden, Trevor Lawrence Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)
REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
93 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close