Marylanders voted yes to legalize sports betting in the state.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,319,439 Marylanders voted in favor of sports betting while 671,988 voted against it (66.3% to 33.7%).

Revenue from the activity would be used for education.

“We estimate that it will bring in anywhere between $20-$40 million of revenue a year for education,” Maryland State Senator Craig Zucker said.

Marylanders Vote Yes On Question 2, Legalizing Sports Betting was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

