Has This Election Had An Impact On Any Close Relationships? [VIDEO]

It looks like Lil Wayne lost more than just some fans after his endorsement of Trump. It looks like his fiancé is now calling things off!

The Morning Hustle and our callers talk about how this election has impacted the way they look at friends and how people’s political affiliations are still mind-blowing. Have you ever broke up or lost a relationship because of politics?

