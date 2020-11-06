Warren Ballentine Explains Why Biden & Harris Needs To Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers [WATCH]

While we wait for the final election results, we have to praise Stacey Abrams for helping Georgia turn blue as of current. Warren Ballentine explains why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris need to give Stacey Abrams all of her flowers if the Democrats can pull off winning Georgia.

She put in a lot of work to help young people get to the polls and they need to put some respect on her name.

