Rapsody Talks Working On EP To Honor Black Lives In Partnership With Disney [WATCH]

Rapsody is getting her flowers discussing the growth of her career in 2020. She shares her life while in quarantine and the opportunities that have come out of this crazy year. Headkrack praises her for making “the new classics” that will follow generations in the future.

She describes joining the 2020 rendition of Fight The Power and the latest EP, “I Can’t Breathe/Music for the Movement” in collaboration with Disney to honor black lives.

