5 Bold Red Lipsticks For Every Shade Of Brown Girl

Inside every woman’s makeup bag should be a few essential items: foundation, mascara, eyeliner, eye shadow, a brow pencil or dip pot, lip gloss, and a red lipstick that can take even the most ordinary ensemble up a few notches.

As a Black woman, I’ve often heard we’re not supposed to wear red lipstick, especially if your skin is dark chocolate like Jodie Smith-Turner or Lupita Nyong’o. But it’s time to toss those archaic makeup rules out the window with last year’s eye shadow. *Yes, makeup has expiration dates*.

Whatever your complexion may be, whether cinnamon-like me and Megan Thee Stallion, caramel like Rihanna, or fair like Kehlani — there is a red lip for you. And as much as I love wearing red, especially with a classic little black dress, I also love spending my coin with Black beauty business, so, of course, this list features all Black makeup brands.

Finding the perfect red lip begins with identifying your skin undertones, which probably sounds more difficult than it is. According to Clinique, “if your veins appear more purple-ish, you have cool undertones. If your veins look more green, you’re considered warm.” *Checks veins.*

You should also consider the color of your lips because not all lipsticks look the same on everyone. So pull up a seat to your vanity and try these lippies with your next makeup look!

Chocolate

Who says dark skin women can’t wear red lipstick? You tried it! Sorry not sorry to disappoint you, but there’s a red lip for every shade of brown girl, including chocolate complexions and even darker.

If your skin is a deeper shade, look for a burgundy, brick red, or wine-colored lip with red and blue undertones to compliment your pout. Try Pat Mcgrath MATTETRANCE LIPSTICK in Flesh 3 ($38).

Cinnamon

If your skin tone falls in the cinnamon category, like mine, don’t be afraid to experiment with your reds and the textures of your lipstick. Whether you’re a matte girl or like a high shine, The Lip Bar Vegan Lip Stick in “Cosmo” ($12.99) looks good on everyone.

Caramel

Rihanna created the perfect red lip that looks good on any shade of brown. Her best-selling Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in “Uncensored” ($25) gave other matte red lippies a run for their money when it dropped and continues to be a go-to makeup essential for Black women who love Rihanna and spending their cosmetic coin with Black-owned businesses.

Honey

Checked out your veins and they look blue? This red lip from Mented is perfect for you! Their Red Matte Lipstick in Red Carpet: Classic blue-based red ($18) gives it away in the name, but who doesn’t like an easy shopping mission especially for makeup?

Fair

Brighter red tones, as seen above on Kehlani, work well on fair skin complexions. Consider rocking yellow or orange-based reds like Uoma Beauty’s BADASS ICON Matte Lipstick in Sade (poppy red) ($24)

