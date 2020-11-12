Kevin Hart while his wife Eniko was pregnant with their first child together was caught up in a hail storm of a cheating scandal that seemed to pass but his ex friend is bringing up the past again.
According to the reports someone had leaked of video of Kevin Hart boo’d up with another woman. Then come to find out the video that was leaked allegedly came after Hart was allegedly asked for money not to drop the video. Crazier than that allegedly Kevin’s homeboy JT Jackson was the orchestrator of the extortion and charged however the charges were dropped because he made his demands allegedly on social media and not directly to Kevin Hart or his team but he is still being charged with 2 counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information and concealing and selling stolen property. That was in 2017.
It’s 2020 and 2 babies later, now its appears Kevin Hart’s ex-homeboy, JT Jackson, is taking his case to the court of public opinion for GP reasons. In a recent interview JT tells his side of the story, stating that if Kevin Hart was his homie than why didn’t he reach out to him to get his side of the story.
There’s always 3 sides to every story, in this case there is 5, Kevin’s, JT’s, Montia Sabbag (the alleged side boo), the court and God’s.
Here’s JT Jackson’s side in the video below.
Kevin Hart’s Ex-Friend JT Jackson Breaks Silence On Extortion Charges was originally published on wzakcleveland.com