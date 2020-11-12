CLOSE
Celebrity Kids
R. Kelly’s Daughter, Buku Abi, Shares She Recently Lost A Child

Buku Kelly, the daughter of defamed singer R. Kelly, is an artist like both of her parents. And in the years that her father has been falling in the eyes of public, she has shared that she doesn’t currently have a relationship with him.

Instead, she’s been sharing her creative gifts. Now, in her latest social media posting, Buku is sharing a different type of news.

The 22-year-old shared that she recently lost a child to miscarriage.

In the post, she wrote a letter to her unborn child, a boy:

Dear Son. I am heartbroken you left me so early. If I’m being honest… I’m also angry. Many things have happened this year that I don’t understand…. but this one I don’t even want to believe, accept, move on from… but I will learn… I met you when you were about 8weeks & You became the light of my life in a world that was so cold, and dark, and truthfully very frequently lonely… so fast. It was just you and I. You opened me up and showed me love in ways I’ll never forget. In ways I’ll never be able to explain. You made me fall deep In love with myself … all because you and god chose me to be your mother. An honor…. You gave me a strength I didn’t know I had. It was and will forever be all for you. It’s been almost 2 months since you physically left and all the days have seem to mesh into one. I want to take the time to acknowledge all the mothers that have experienced the loss of a child. I’m speaking directly to you when I say you are seen. I feel you and I love you. There’s really no words to describe the pain, I know. I’d never want anyone to understand this pain.. and to the ones that do… somehow someway it’ll be okay again. I am not okay, deep down there’s an emptiness.. and that’s fine. sometimes being “ok” is just too hard. But… as long as you’re here to see any other day.. you’re doing something. I met you August 1st 2020 , and lost you October 1st 2020 (I wanted to go with you) these last three days have been particularly heavy. Today is 11/11/2020.. I’ve started my period, my throat chakra is on fire & You my beautiful being are heavy on my spirit. my sweet baby.. I love you so much and if the least I can do through my pain is help someone else then so be it. Blessed Be 4:44.

You can read Buku’s letter below.

 

