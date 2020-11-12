Boosie Badazz Mourns Loss Of Dallas Rapper Mo3

As the news of Dallas rapper Mo3 and his shooting death continues to spread, many are left wondering the motivations of the brazen daylight murder. Joining Mo3’s fans in mourning is Boosie Badazz, who took to Twitter to express his grief.

In a series of tweets, Boosie Badazz, who worked closely with Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, which captured the massive sense of loss he must be feeling now.

“Stop calling me n texting me. F*CK YOU HOES , N*GGAS n FAKE ASS FAMILY ALL YALL CAN SUCK MY D*CK ALL YALL GOT A MOTIVE FUCKING WOTH ME ANYWAY Man Suckad*ck,” read one tweet from Boosie Badazz on Wednesday (Nov. 11), but it isn’t known if this was related to the news of Mo3’s passing.

His next tweet, however, was most certainly centered around his musical colleague.

“IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY “MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE,” Boosie wrote, and it should be assumed he meant to add “#rip” in the hashtag but he hasn’t clarified.

Mo3’s label, EMPIRE, issued a statement after the news went wide that Mo3 died of his wounds in the freeway shooting.

From the statement, posted by EMPIRE’s Twitter account:

EMPIRE has lost a member of our family today — Dallas’ own MO3.

We share this horrible loss with MO3’s family, team and fans. His infectious personality and unrivaled talent brought joy and therapy to his legions of followers across the country,

We can only hope to continue his legacy and push forward with the same energy that MO3 shared with the world. Love Live MO3.

Mo3 was 28.

