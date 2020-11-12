Marty McFly Would Love These: Jordan Brand Unveils Its First Self-Lacing Sneaker

It was only a matter of time, but Jordan Brand is finally joining the self-lacing sneaker wave, and they picked the right Air Jordan kicks to make that leap.

Announced yesterday (Nov.11), Air Jordan 11 Adapt sees Nike’s groundbreaking self-lacing technology first introduced in the Nike MAG will now take arguably one of Jordan Brand’s most popular Air Jordan silhouettes to another level.

The Air Jordan 11 Adapt is a beautiful looking shoe. It features a patent leather mudguard, signature details like the Jumpman logo. The embroidered tongue strip comes me in infrared like new midsole lighting and compliments the contrasting black and white upper. The translucent rubber sole is the chef’s kiss.

The Air Jordan 11 Adapt officially arrives 12/30 will cost $500 and be available via Nike’s SNKRS app and other select retailers. Regardless of the heft price tag, we definitely expect these to FLY off shelves instantly. So yes, mentally prepare yourself to either share that “GOT EM” page or put on your clown mask. We honestly expect to see more of the latter on social media.

You can take a look at more photos of the futuristic patent leathers below.

Air Jordan 11 "Jubilee" & "Adapt" [Detailed Photos] 25 photos Launch gallery Air Jordan 11 "Jubilee" & "Adapt" [Detailed Photos] 1. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 1 of 25 2. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 2 of 25 3. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 3 of 25 4. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 4 of 25 5. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 5 of 25 6. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 6 of 25 7. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 7 of 25 8. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 8 of 25 9. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 9 of 25 10. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 10 of 25 11. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 11 of 25 12. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 12 of 25 13. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 13 of 25 14. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 14 of 25 15. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 15 of 25 16. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 16 of 25 17. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 17 of 25 18. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 18 of 25 19. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 19 of 25 20. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 20 of 25 21. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 21 of 25 22. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 22 of 25 23. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 23 of 25 24. Air Jordan XI Jubilee/Adapt Source:NIke 24 of 25 25. Air Jordan 11 Source:NIke 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Air Jordan 11 “Jubilee” & “Adapt” [Detailed Photos] Air Jordan 11 "Jubilee" & "Adapt" [Detailed Photos]

Photo: Jordan Brand / Nike

