Don’t Expect YouTube to Put Out a Rewind Video for 2020

For the first time in ten years, YouTube is breaking tradition.
There will not be a “Rewind” year-in-review video for 2020, because of everything that has gone down in this past year. In other words, a lot of the content could have been a downer for viewers who would have been watching.
The annual celebrations is usually meant to “to be a celebration of you” regarding the online platform’s users and their fans.
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
“But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year,” the company announced in a statement posted Thursday on Twitter.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, a focus on racial injustice and the U.S. presidential election, YouTube thanked its users for making a difference in 2020 and finding ways to lift people up, help them cope and laugh during a hard year.
Plus, you can always count on a lot of YouTube’s individual users to put out their own “Rewind” videos.
In the meantime, here is a look at the last #YouTubeRewind from 2019, when life was still “normal:”
How would you look back at the year 2020?
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Future Publishing and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland
Honoring Juneteenth: 10 Youtube Videos To Binge Watch In Celebration
Honoring Juneteenth: 10 Youtube Videos To Binge Watch In Celebration
1.Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 11
2. "Honoring Juneteenth: Our Power in Time" Spoken Word Written And Performed By Alix Philogene2 of 11
3. Tupac Talks Donald Trump & Greed in America3 of 11
4. Obama Discusses Race Relations in the US4 of 11
5. "I'm mad as hell" - Killer Mike's Emotional Speech5 of 11
6. David Banner on Racism: "Blame Yourself"6 of 11
7. Common On The State Of Race Relations In America7 of 11
8. Malcolm X’s Fiery Speech Addressing Police Brutality8 of 11
9. Tupac On Race And Equality9 of 11
10. James Baldwin on the Black Experience in America10 of 11
11. I Have a Dream Speech By Martin Luther King .Jr11 of 11
Don’t Expect YouTube to Put Out a Rewind Video for 2020 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com