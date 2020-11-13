Praise Virtual Revival Featuring Dr. Maurice Watson, Special Musical Guests Deitrick Haddon and Jonathan Nelson

Join Praise 104.1 and Spirit 1340am for the Praise Virtual Revival Week Nov 8th-13th on PraiseDC.com and MySpiritDC.com! It all kicks off Sunday, Nov 8th at 7pm with a Virtual Live event featuring Rev Sylvia Sumter from Unity Church of Washington DC along with guest artists Evvie McKinney and Kelontae Gavin! Watch it on PraiseDC.com and MySpiritDC.com! Don’t miss it – Sunday at 7pm!

FULL LINEUP

Sunday November 8th – Rev. Sylvia Sumter, Unity Church of Washington DC, special musical guests: Evvie McKinney & Kelontae Gavin

Monday, November 9th, Pastor Burton Sherbert, Kingdom Tabernacle of Refuge Ministries, special musical guests: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Darius Paulk

Tuesday, November, 10th, Dr. Charlene Monk, New Horizon Christian Faith Church, special musical guest: Brian Courtney Wilson

Wednesday, November 11th, Bishop Herbert Jackson, Life-Changing Church, special musical guests: Doe, Judah Band, Jonathan Traylor

Thursday, November 12th, Pastor Sylvia Peoples, The Lord’s Church of Transformation, special musical guests: Ricky Dillard with Jabari Johnson

Friday, November 13th, Dr. Maurice Watson, Metropolitan Baptist Church, special musical guests: Deitrick Haddon and Johnathan Nelson

