Chrisette Michele Flaunts Her Curves In Her New Denim & Cozy Knits Capsule Collection

Chrisette Michele is widely known for her uniquely, angelic voice. Since 2006, she’s been blessing us with soulful tunes that are good for the mind, body, and spirit. While music seems to be her primary lane, she’s switching things up by introducing a collection of denim that’ll hug your curves in all the right places.

Over the last couple of days, Chrisette modeled pieces from her Denim & Cozy Knits Capsule Collection with Shop Pretty Pieces to her Instagram page.

In a lengthy post she wrote, “It’s Here! My Denim & Cozy Knits Collection Is Here! The Ladies of @shopprettypieces have been planning, pairing and presenting pieces through the last few months to prepare the perfect collection for my beautiful Sistership!

You can purchase the pieces now by clicking the link in my bio! Sizes run true and range from Extra Small to XXXL! The jumper is super thick and stretchy so it will hug your curves and accentuate your lovely figure.

The dark denim is thick enough for winter but suuuuper bendy, stretchy and sisterhood-of-the-magic-pants-ish! My BGV’s LOVE the long vest duster. That’s their FAVORITE ITEM! It’s VERY rockstar and can amp up the Lenny Kravitz Raheem Devaughn Guitar Slayerness of any outfit.

The cozy white look makes me so happy. There are silver sparkles from top to bottom. Need I say more? It comes in all sizes. That’s what you get for mom and sissy for Christmas so you can all be matchy matchy for the gram!

I’m excited to share! Take a look in my bio and click the link! Have so much fun mixing and matching. Denim is everyone’s favorite! Now find your favorite pretty piece!”

The collection is full of fun pieces that represent all the staple items needed in a wardrobe. From dressy attire like the Crystal Sequin Fringe High Rise Skinny Jeans ($64.99, www.shopprettypieces.com), to the casual Andrea Classy and Cozy Sparkled Knit 3-Piece set ($164.99, www.shopprettypieces.com), there’s something for most occasions. Prices range from $24.99 to $164.99 and sizes are from extra small to 3XL.

As a woman who carries most of her weight in the butt and thigh area, it is really important to find denim that fits. I hate jeans that are big in the waist area, or saggy in the crotch region. This denim collection looks like it’ll hug you in all the right places, contouring your body in a flattering way.

The Denim & Cozy Knits Capsule Collection launches today. You can check it out at ShopPrettyPieces.com. What do you think? Will you shop Chrisette Michele’s new denim line?

Chrisette Michele Flaunts Her Curves In Her New Denim & Cozy Knits Capsule Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

