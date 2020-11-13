Lore’l had to call cap this morning on the one and only Kevin Hart after his former friend out came out with some major allegations and claims about the comedian. It seems Kevin still can’t get away from the headlines of his 2017 cheating scandal.

His friend JT Jackson is now speaking out and says that he was framed in this extortion case. Some celebrities are backing Jackson in this case so it’s looking like an interesting situation.

Who do you believe, Kevin or his friend?

Who's Cappin?! Former Friend Of Kevin Hart Says He Was Framed In Extortion Case [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

