Gov. Larry Hogan Puts New Restrictions On Maryland Following Covid Spike

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

After some of the highest COVID-19 numbers in Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has not put new restrictions on the state to help spread the virus. During a live press conference Hogan announced that effective Friday, Nov. 20th  bars and restaurants and other entertainment establishments will have to close at 10 p.m. The capacity for venues has also changed now at  50%, this goes for  retail businesses, organizations, religious institutions, personal services, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, skating rinks, fitness centers and social clubs. In addition to these new changes Hogan also announced  there will no longer be visitations allowed  at hospitals and nursing homes and fans will not be allowed at public stadiums.

Gov. Larry Hogan Puts New Restrictions On Maryland Following Covid Spike  was originally published on 92q.com

