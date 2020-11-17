After some of the highest COVID-19 numbers in Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has not put new restrictions on the state to help spread the virus. During a live press conference Hogan announced that effective Friday, Nov. 20th bars and restaurants and other entertainment establishments will have to close at 10 p.m. The capacity for venues has also changed now at 50%, this goes for retail businesses, organizations, religious institutions, personal services, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, skating rinks, fitness centers and social clubs. In addition to these new changes Hogan also announced there will no longer be visitations allowed at hospitals and nursing homes and fans will not be allowed at public stadiums.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Follow @Ã¢â‚¬Ëœ92qjamsbmoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Gov. Larry Hogan Puts New Restrictions On Maryland Following Covid Spike was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: