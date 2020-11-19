Rest In Power Bobby Brown Jr: Everything To Know About Tragic Death Of Singer’s Son

Prayers up.
Tragedy has hit Bobby Brown‘s family once again after the singer’s second-oldest son has died.
Bobby Brown Jr., a budding singer himself, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday. He was just 28 years old.
One of his father’s seven children, Bobby Brown Jr. was found by emergency medical technicians responding to a call Wednesday afternoon. It was unclear who notified the authorities. Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Jeff Lee told USA Today it didn’t appear that there was any evidence of foul play. TMZ reported Bobby Brown’s death first Wednesday evening.
No cause of death was reported immediately and the local coroner was expected to examine his death.
Bobby Brown Jr. was apparently in the process of trying to launch his own successful singing career. Posts from his Instagram show he was prepping a music video for a song called “Say Something” back in September.
His music on streaming services dates back to 2018.
Madame Noire noted that “Bobby Brown Jr. was featured on the short-lived Bravo reality series Being Bobby Brown.”
Bobby Brown Jr. prompted recollections of the tragic deaths of his half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown and her mother — his former step-mother — Whitney Houston. Bobbi Kristina was just 22 years old when she died. Their untimely deaths about three years apart were both caused by accidental drownings because of drug use.
Nick Gordon, the former fiancé of Bobbi Kristina, was ultimately found responsible for her death and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate. However, Gordon was found dead after overdosing on heroin earlier this year. He was only 30 years old.
Bobby Brown Jr. was very protective of Bobbi Kristina and wasn’t thrilled about all the attention he was receiving in the wake of his sister’s death. Back in 2015, he expressed his frustrations and grief over his sister’s death in a series f since-deleted tweets.
“People really dont give a fuck about you unless your relevant, and they don’t love you till your famous or gone. I don’t want these follows,” one tweet said.
“This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a fucking trending topic,” he wrote in another tweet.
He ultimately apologized for the tweets and explained in further detail his feelings behind the reaction to his sister’s death.
“My frustration wasn’t towards people giving me their condolences, it was the fact my followers increased a lot, I find it very morbid,” he tweeted before deleting that post, as well.
Bobby Brown Jr.’s mother is Kim Ward, who split from his father in 2011.
As of Thursday morning, Bobby Brown’s social media channels had made no mention of his son’s death.
1. Ben Watkins, "Masterchef Junior" contestant, 14
1 of 79
It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Ben Watkins, a beloved member of the MasterChef Junior family. Ben overcame so much in his life with a remarkably positive attitude. pic.twitter.com/85bEehXlgM— MasterChef Junior (@MasterChefJrFOX) November 18, 2020
2. Drew Days III, pioneering legal scholar, 792 of 79
3. Lucille Bridges, mother of activist Ruby Bridges, 86
3 of 79
Today we mourn the loss of one of the mothers of the Civil Rights Movement in New Orleans with the passing of Lucille Bridges — mother of five, including Ruby Bridges, who as a first-grader in 1960 was one of six black children to integrate the all-white William Frantz School. pic.twitter.com/AMvcxsWbJu— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) November 11, 2020
4. Bishop Harry Jackson, pastor who advised TrumpSource:Getty 4 of 79
5. Johnny Nash, chart-topping singer, 80
5 of 79
In 1972 Johnny Nash had this million seller that became a classic that would be know by many generations to follow. A Texas native, Nash met Bob Marley in the 60s and he became one of the early non-Jamaican singers to do Reggae music. RIP pic.twitter.com/j5qRKTegoU— Ed Gordon (@EdLGordon) October 7, 2020
6. Gale Sayers, former Chicago Bears star and football legend, 77Source:Getty 6 of 79
7. Pamela Hutchinson, singer, 61Source:Getty 7 of 79
8. Steve Carter, playwright, 90
8 of 79
DG mourns the loss of longtime member Steve Carter, who joined the Guild in 1978. An advocate, teacher, and leading writer of the Negro Ensemble Company, he was the first playwright in residence @victorygardens. May he rest in power. https://t.co/czQ27UtSYA pic.twitter.com/wXv8ivDEhL— Dramatists Guild (@dramatistsguild) September 18, 2020
9. Roy Hammond, singer, 81
9 of 79
R.I.P. Roy Charles HAMMOND (1939-2020), better known as Roy C, American southern soul singer, songwriter and record executive.— In__Memoriam (@In___Memoriam) September 17, 2020
He was best known for his 1965 hit, "Shotgun Wedding" and for his 1973 single "Impeach the President", later sampled by many hip-hop artists. pic.twitter.com/toKsZPRcSx
10. Toots Hibbert, reggae singer, 77Source:Getty 10 of 79
11. Lou Brock, baseball legend, 81
11 of 79
- 6x All-Star— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 6, 2020
- 2x World Series champion
- 3,023 career hits
- 938 career stolen bases
- 1985 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee
A baseball legend.
RIP Lou Brock pic.twitter.com/T3p93FJ998
12. Sylvester Francis, cultural historian, 73Source:YouTube/Mike Yearling 12 of 79
13. James S. Jackson, psychologist
13 of 79
It is with great sadness that I announce that James S. Jackson has passed. He was the Founder of the Program for Research on Black Americans. He was a mentor to numerous junior scholars who have become Deans, Department Chairs, Endowed Professors, and leaders in their fields. pic.twitter.com/sZmzAoCvlh— PRBA (@PRBA_ISR) September 2, 2020
14. John Thompson, basketball coaching legend, 78Source:Getty 14 of 79
15. Chadwick Boseman, actor, 43Source:WENN 15 of 79
16. Chi Chi DeVayne, reality TV star, 34Source:Getty 16 of 79
17. Bob Ryland, first Black tennis pro, 100
17 of 79
Bob Ryland has passed away at the age of 100— Nicholas DiNubile MD (@drnickUSA) August 4, 2020
He was the 1st African American man to play professional #tennis, helping pave the way for other legends of the game. His strength, resilience & passion for tennis was outdone only by the love he showed for others. via @USPTA_Tennis pic.twitter.com/tBhEEhihCa
18. James "Kamala the Ugandan" Harris, former pro wrestler, 7018 of 79
19. Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, 74
19 of 79
Herman Cain has passed away at age 74 after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.https://t.co/DPXjCGEKSd— NewsOne (@newsone) July 30, 2020
20. Stanley Robinson, former college basketball star, 32
20 of 79
The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time 🙏— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) July 22, 2020
Rest In Peace, Sticks. pic.twitter.com/ihm5z0h1OK
21. John Lewis, civil rights icon and longtime Congressman, 80Source:Getty 21 of 79
22. Rev. C.T. Vivian, civil rights pioneer associated with Martin Luther King, 95Source:Getty 22 of 79
23. Jas 'JasFly' Waters, TV writer, 39
23 of 79
The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of— ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020
24. Wes Unseld, NBA Hall of Famer, 74Source:Getty 24 of 79
25. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler, 91
25 of 79
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— ShawnYancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
26. Shad Gaspard, pro wrestler, 39Source:Getty 26 of 79
27. Gregory Tyree Boyce, actor, 30Source:Getty 27 of 79
28. Bob Watson, former MLB star and manager, 74Source:Getty 28 of 79
29. Fred L. Davis, civil rights activist and Memphis official, 86
29 of 79
We mourn the passing of former Councilman Fred L. Davis. His legacy is marked by his contributions to Memphis civil rights movements as he remains to be a pillar of justice for our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/M5TwP7r3vh— mem_council (@MEM_Council) May 12, 2020
30. Ty, Nigerian rapper in the UK, 47
30 of 79
The Igbo Conference team is sad to announce the death of TY Chijioke (Ben Chijioke), the Nigerian UK Rapper . He had been battling with COVID-19 and it was thought that he’d overcome the worst having emerged from intensive care last month. Sadly, the virus claimed his life. RIP pic.twitter.com/YMRksXq9lY— Ejiofor Michaels (@EjioforMichaels) May 8, 2020
31. Jimmy Glenn, boxing trainer, 89Source:Getty 31 of 79
32. Heyward Dotson, Columbia University basketball legend, 71
32 of 79
Saddened to learn of the passing of an all-time #ColumbiaMBB great, Heyward Dotson '70CC last week. Our condolences go out to his friends and family. #RoarLionRoar— Columbia Basketball (@CULionsMBB) May 4, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/B1kbIkaxPe pic.twitter.com/nHjrZ4EKOJ
33. Betty Wright, singer, 66Source:Getty 33 of 79
34. Little Richard, rock n' roll pioneer, 87Source:Getty 34 of 79
35. Andre Harrell, hip-hop executive, 59Source:Getty 35 of 79
36. Bob Andy, reggae singer, 75Source:Getty 36 of 79
37. Tony Allen, legendary African drummer, 79Source:Getty 37 of 79
38. Al Edwards, former Texas State Rep. and Juneteenth champion, 83
38 of 79
Today, we mourn the loss of Al Edwards, a trailblazer who spent his career uplifting Black voices. He was the driving force behind making Juneteenth a state holiday. His countless contributions to our state, and to our Democratic movement, will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/5TB7n40ziG— Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) April 29, 2020
39. Stezo, rapper and pioneering hip-hop dancer, 51
39 of 79
Rest In Peace Stezo #stezo #crazynoise pic.twitter.com/OmEMIEgquL— Underground P.A. (@UndergroundPA) April 30, 2020
40. Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross, reality TV star, 3440 of 79
41. Mike Huckaby, techno and house music pioneer and DJ, 54
41 of 79
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
42. Don "Campbellock" Campbell, creator of locking dance style, 6942 of 79
43. Cheryl A. Wall, literary scholar, 71
43 of 79
In memoriam Cheryl A. Wall (1948-2020). pic.twitter.com/tMk97aPR8y— AC Fick (@acfick72) April 22, 2020
44. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
44 of 79
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
45. Grace F. Edwards, author, 87
45 of 79
We are sad to announce Ms. Grace F. Edwards, long-time Director and Secretary Emeritus of the Harlem Writers Guild passed away on Feb. 28th, 2020 from natural causes. Plans for a memorial service have been delayed amid the pandemic.@harlemwritershttps://t.co/715hR93MyO— Eartha Watts Hicks publisher of Earthatone Books (@Earthatone) April 13, 2020
46. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub, 83
46 of 79
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
47. Tarvaris Jackson, former NFL quarterback, 36Source:Getty 47 of 79
48. Chynna Marie Rogers, model turned rapper, 25
48 of 79
Rapper Chynna Rogers has passed away of an apparent overdose at the age of 25. We send our deepest condolences to her family and those affected by her passing. RIP 🕊 pic.twitter.com/nJ3FfVlkTv— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) April 9, 2020
49. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 92
49 of 79
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
50. Earl G. Graves, Sr., founder of Black Enterprise, 85Source:Getty 50 of 79
51. Bobby Mitchell, NFL player, 84
51 of 79
Remembering Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Hl9zbIPbyi— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2020
52. Bill Withers, singer, 81Source:Getty 52 of 79
53. Ellis Marsalis Jr., legendary jazz pianist, 85Source:Getty 53 of 79
54. Wallace Roney, jazz trumpeter, 59Source:Getty 54 of 79
55. Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, civil right pioneer, 99Source:Getty 55 of 79
56. Emma Cooper-Harris, first African American Mayor of Anguilla, Mississippi
56 of 79
I am extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Emma Cooper-Harris. A community organizer at heart, Emma was a civil rights icon in Mississippi. Among her many roles, Emma was the first African American Mayor of Anguilla from 2001 until 2005. pic.twitter.com/VI8sa8lOHA— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) March 28, 2020
57. Fred "Curly" Neal, Harlem Globetrotters legend, 77Source:Getty 57 of 79
58. Rev. Darius L. Swann, civil rights activist, 95
58 of 79
The Rev. Darius L. Swann has died. He and his wife were lead plaintiffs in Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, the 1971 Supreme Court case that upheld busing as a tool for desegregating schools.— April D. Bethea (@AprilBethea) March 24, 2020
Obituary via @harrisondsmith https://t.co/CQHtRyMmlq
59. Airickca Gordon-Taylor, civil rights activist and Emmett Till's relative, 50
59 of 79
This clip will show you the giant heart of Airickca Gordon-Taylor (cousin of Emmett Till). Wherever other families lost loved ones to police violence, she came to support. This is April 4, 2018 in support of family of #JustusHowell, shot in back same day as Walter Scott RIPAGT pic.twitter.com/ltGyKMohmC— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) March 22, 2020
60. Manu Dibango, saxophonist, 86Source:Getty 60 of 79
61. Barbara C. Harris, Episcopal Bishop, 89Source:Getty 61 of 79
62. Roger Mayweather, boxing champion and trainer, 58Source:Getty 62 of 79
63. Josie Harris, former longtime girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, 40
63 of 79
Josie Harris, who was Mayweather’s longtime girlfriend, died Monday night, according to TMZ, which reported that the 40-year-old woman was found in her car at her home in the town of Valencia.https://t.co/kbLoHZTLOl— NewsOne (@newsone) March 11, 2020
64. Barbara Neely, author, 78
64 of 79
We are deeply saddened to share the news that Barbara Neely passed away earlier this week. She was recently named the 2020 Grandmaster by the Mystery Writers of America & is best known as author of the groundbreaking Blanche White mystery series, which we are honored to publish. pic.twitter.com/tqwQkcYUbR— Brash Books (@BrashBooks) March 8, 2020
65. Danny Tidwell, dancer, 35
65 of 79
66. Sam "The Man" Burns, DC house music DJ, diesSource:facebook 66 of 79
67. McCoy Tyner, legendary jazz pianist, 81Source:Getty 67 of 79
68. Katherine Johnson, 101
68 of 79
Our @NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old. She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/AgtxRnA89h— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020
69. B. Smith, 70
69 of 79
B. Smith, famed restaurateur, lifestyle maven and esteemed businesswoman, has died at age 70 after battling Alzheimer's disease. https://t.co/4Vz54NesOD— NewsOne (@newsone) February 23, 2020
70. Pop Smoke, 20Source:Getty 70 of 79
71. Ja'Net DuBois, 74Source:Getty 71 of 79
72. Esther Scott, 66Source:Getty 72 of 79
73. Isadora Perkins-Boyd, 'Super-Centenarian,' 11173 of 79
74. Nathaniel Jones, former federal judge, 93
74 of 79
A statement from Mayor John Cranley on the passing of former federal judge and civil rights leader Nathaniel Jones (photo credit: Cincinnati Enquirer) pic.twitter.com/bo2mOmRthK— City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) January 26, 2020
75. Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, 41Source:Getty 75 of 79
76. Jimmy Heath jazz saxophonist, 93Source:Getty 76 of 79
77. Yolanda Carr, mother of Atatiana JeffersonSource:S. Lee Merritt 77 of 79
78. Roscoe Vance, journalist, 71
78 of 79
The Sports Task Force on the passing of Roscoe Nance, a sports journalism legend: pic.twitter.com/E1Pp8FybTM— NABJSports (@NABJSports) January 10, 2020
79. Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina, 30Source:Getty 79 of 79
