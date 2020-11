21 Savage Mr. Right Now Thanksgiving Giveaway Presented By Epic Records & WKYS 93.9 [ENTER HERE]

WITH ALL THE CRAZINESS 2020 HAS THROWN AT US, IT’S IMPORTANT FOR US TO TAKE TIME AND BE THANKFUL FOR WHAT WE HAVE! YOUR FAM HERE AT 93.9 WKYS IS THANKFUL FOR YOU! WE GOT LOVE FOR OUR DMV FAMILY! THANK YOU FOR COMING TO US FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS! THANK YOU FOR MASKING UP! THANK YOU FOR GETTING TO THE POLLS AND FIGHTING FOR THE FUTURE OF OUR CHILDREN! THANK YOU FOR HITTING THE STREETS AND PROTESTING INJUSTICE IN THE FACE OF A PANDEMIC! MOST OF ALL WE THANK YOU FOR MAKING US YOUR SOUNDTRACK FOR POSSIBLY THE MOST CHALLENGING YEAR EVER! DMV WE LOVE YOU AND WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL! HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM YOUR FAMILY AT 93.9 WKYS!