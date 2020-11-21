Everyone could have predicted this one. Donald Trump’s namesake son has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Apparently, he’s known he’s tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday (Nov.16) but we all found out on Friday (Nov. 20).

Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News first reported that Junior caught the ‘Rona. who has been the first to report many of the infections in Trump’s orbit.

Earlier this week @DonaldJTrumpJr

tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantining at a private location, I’m told. He’s following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines, a spokesperson says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020

Reportedly, the son of the impeached President, who took an L to Joe Biden, is quarantining. We wouldn’t go near that family, just saying.

[H/T Raw Story]

Confirming @JenniferJJacobs, a spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. says he’s positive. “Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following” medical guidelines. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2020

Impeached Racist President’s Son Got The ‘Rona was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: