CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Impeached Racist President’s Son Got The ‘Rona

That whole family is radioactive, allegedly

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
BRITAIN-US-ENVIRONMENT-GOLF-TOURISM

Source: DEREK BLAIR / Getty

Everyone could have predicted this one. Donald Trump’s namesake son has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

 

Apparently, he’s known he’s tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday (Nov.16) but we all found out on Friday (Nov. 20).

Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News first reported that Junior caught the ‘Rona.  who has been the first to report many of the infections in Trump’s orbit.

Reportedly, the son of the impeached President, who took an L to Joe Biden, is quarantining. We wouldn’t go near that family, just saying.

[H/T Raw Story]

Impeached Racist President’s Son Got The ‘Rona  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Fred Hammond Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated November 2020)
32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
94 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close