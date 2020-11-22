This year’s Go-Go Awards will not be cancelled or muted. This event has moved this year’s festivities to the virtual world. Tonight at 7pm, the first Go-Go Awards since D.C. has officially declared Go-Go as the official music!

Reserve for your tickets here.

Fans were able to vote for this year’s winners in categories like band of the year, song of the year and conga player of the year. So this will be fun to see who pulls through for the 2020 Go-Go Awards!

Watch The 2020 Go-Go Awards Here! was originally published on woldcnews.com

