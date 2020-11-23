TRIED IT: So Aesthetic’s Makeup Gave Me A Simple Flawless Beat

Playing in makeup has become my favorite pastime. It’s interesting to sample different products and see what I’m able to create on my face. I’ve also taken a huge interest to supporting Black-owned makeup brands. With the beauty industry taking a major blow due to Covid, supporting Black business owners helps boost our economy.

I was super excited when So Aesthetic Cosmetics reached out to me so that I could sample their products. The luxury African makeup brand is ran by Sacha Okoh, a makeup artist from Ghana. She started this line because she was frustrated by the lack of diversity in foundation shades. She decided to create a collection that speaks to the various skin tones of a Black woman.

So Aesthetic gifted me the Ultra Coverage Fluid Foundation ($27.20, www.SoAesthetic.com), the Fiji Baked Bronzing Powder ($20.40, www.SoAesthetic.com), the Silky Matt Liquid Eyeliner ($6.80, www.SoAesthetic.com), the Dark Coffee Brow Pencil ($4.80, www.SoAesthetic.com), the Ultra Matte Lipstick in Grape Catch ($10.20, www.SoAesthetic.com), and the Liquid Lustre lip gloss in Twinkle ($11.05, www.SoAesthetic.com).

For this makeup beat, I wanted a look that was simple and effortless. I didn’t want to look like I had too much makeup on, but I also needed something that would provide full coverage. The foundation that was supplied to me was darker than my usual complexion so I decided to use it as a contour. For foundation, I resorted my Nars Sheer Glow Foundation. For concealer, I used a combination of MAC and Juvia’s Place products. I also used translucent powder from Juvia’s Place.

Now tell me something, is the sun hitting me in all the right places or is this beauty beat really that vibrant? I’ll be honest, most of the glow was caused by the Baked Bronzer Powder. I used it on most of my face because it’s consistency is so light and airy. It didn’t give me that harsh highlight that some bronzers are known to do.

I am very impressed by this brand and their price points. While I’m sad I didn’t get to experience the foundation in the way that I wanted to, I got the opportunity to sample key items that I’ll be incorporating into my beauty routine. For starters, the Baked Bronzing Powder looks magical on anyone who has a hint of melanin. I also really liked the Silky Matt Liquid Eyeliner.

Stepping up my makeup game means diversifying my products. I love that I found a Black-owned brand that markets quality, affordable beauty items. What do you think? Did So Aesthetic’s products give me a flawless beat?

DON’T MISS…

TRIED IT: Black-Owned London Grant’s Holiday Recover + Glow Duo Self-Care Set

TRIED IT: Morphe’s Brow Crush Tinted Brow Gel Was A Solution To My Eyebrow Drama

TRIED IT: So Aesthetic’s Makeup Gave Me A Simple Flawless Beat was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: