French Montana “FTMU,” Ty Dolla $ign ft. Post Malone “Spicy” & More | Daily Visuals 11.25.20

It’s been more than 8 years since Christopher Nolan closed out his classic Batman trilogy with 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, and though most people have since moved on to the MCU, the film’s antagonist, Bane has obviously left an impression on French Montana.

In his latest visuals to “FTMU,” French Montana heads back to his hood decked out in a Bane mask and leather shearling jacket just like the man who broke Batman’s back though we’re not sure why he chose to rock that specific attire in 2020.

Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone meanwhile get their wild-wild west world on in their clip to “Spicy” where the two turn into cowboys with futuristic weapons.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Th1rt3en featuring Pharoahe Monch and Cypress Hill, Peso Peso, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA – “FTMU”

TY DOLLA $IGN FT. POST MALONE – “SPICY”

TH1RT3EN FT. PHAROAHE MONCH & CYPRESS HILL – “FIGHT”

PESO PESO – “FROM A DEALER”

JG DOOIT – “THE ONE”

SOSAMANN – “BIG DAWG”

DANILEIGH – “BULLSHIT”

