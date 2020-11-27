Petty Party: Cardi B Blasts Wiz Khalifa After Replying To Shady Barbz Tweet

Ever since the Grammys announced their 2021 nominations this week, fans have been witnessing their favorite musicians emotionally react to past, and present snubs on social media, including ten-time nominated artists Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa. Both achieved commercial success have yet to win an award for their work.

However, emotions quickly turned sour once Cardi B exposed shady online activity from the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper who responded to a petty Barbz fan slamming her debut album success.

It all started from a response the “Super Bass” rapper shared on Twitter referencing her Grammys snub back in 2012 when she lost Best New Artist to Bon Iver.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday”

Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 24, 2020

Wiz Khalifa chimed in on his timeline in solidarity, saying he understood what that felt like as a new artist. For whatever reason, he didn’t quote tweet his response.

“As a grammy nominated artist I know how it feels. Niggas always think its unfair until they get their turn. Just keep workin and that time’ll come through.”

As a grammy nominated artist I know how it feels. Niggas always think its unfair until they get their turn. Just keep workin and that time'll come through. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

He continued by responding to a petty Barbz fan throwing shade on Cardi’s 2019 Grammy win for Invasion of Privacy.

Most self made artists have this problem https://t.co/IfM8NV58rM — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

The “WAP” rapper peeped the interestingly-timed responses as shade and subsequently went off in a fit of Twitter rage.

“This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016!” she wrote with a screenshot attached. “They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it !”

The photo was a DM of the “Taylor Gang” rapper offering his unsolicited advice regarding her feud with Nicki Minaj.

“You got your cause and your sticking to it,” he wrote in 2016. “Don’t stray away from the things that are important to you and make you you. Your doing a great job and the way you address things is admirable. Keep your light shining and don’t let others take it. Peace and love.”

This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016!They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it ! pic.twitter.com/AhRr3TTkRC — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 24, 2020

“I don’t understand why niggas entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other?” she continued in another tweet. “Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a bitch was at the bottom.”

I don’t understand why niggas entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a bitch was at the bottom. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 24, 2020

Wiz replied, “Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well.”

Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well https://t.co/uPRj3ryfsL — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

Fully retreating from drama, he continued, “I just don’t want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason.”

I just don’t want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason. https://t.co/3b34tuKw5x — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

Nicki, who recently had a baby with her husband Kenneth Petty, offered her thoughts on the online drama.

Hahahahahahaaahahaaaaaaa — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 25, 2020

Talk about having the last laugh. One thing is certain; their feud is still going strong in 2020.

Petty Party: Cardi B Blasts Wiz Khalifa After Replying To Shady Barbz Tweet was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: