A$AP Rocky Delivered Thanksgiving Meals To Same Shelter He Once Lived With Mother

A$AP Rocky is paying it forward. The Harlem rapper delivered a 120 meals to the very same shelter that he and his mother once lived in.

The shelter is located in NYC’s Upper West Side and provides for just over 80 families, including over 100 children. The A$AP Mob rapper helped personally deliver the meals from Harlem eatery Amy Ruth’s on the evening before Thanksgiving.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper personally turned himself into a Postmates delivery guy on the eve of Thanksgiving Day to deliver 120 hot meals from one of his favorite joints in Harlem … Amy Ruth’s Restaurant. The two-time Grammy-nominated rapper delivered the grub to the Regent Family Residence … a homeless shelter on the upper west side serving 83 families, including 111 kids. The org’s part of the Volunteers of America … which has provided affordable housing assistance since 1896. Don’t worry … Rocky adhered to all COVID-19 safety protocols to contactlessly deliver the meals. This selfless act for this shelter, no doubt, tugged at the rapper’s heartstrings … he and his mother, Renee Black, stayed at the shelter back in the early 2000s. Bless up to A$AP Rocky for putting in the good work.

