Busta Rhymes “Boomp!,” Benny The Butcher “Famous” + More | Daily Visuals 11.30.20

It’s been a few weeks since Busta Rhyme’s latest offering in Extinction Level Event 2 took heads back to the days of dope beats, sick flows, and intricate rhyming patterns. For that, we are grateful.

With a few visuals for his album cuts already out and about, the OG Leader of The New School comes through with a new clip for “Boomp!” which features Busta living an over the top lavish life with women thick enough to take up all the space on a Cali king size bed. We don’t mean all together either, we mean one at a time, bro.

Benny The Butcher meanwhile isn’t letting a little thing like a bullet to the leg slow up his grind and in his latest visuals to “Famous” pops some bubbly with his woman and his peoples while basking in the lime light.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the holiday weekend including work from King Von and Lil Durk featuring Prince Dre, Fivio Foreign, and more.

BUSTA RHYMES – “BOOMP!”

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “FAMOUS”

KING VON & LIL DURK FT. PRINCE DRE – “WE BACK AGAIN”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. JUICY J, JIM JONES, BUN B, PHRESHER, PESH MAYWEATHER – “MAN DOWN”

FIVIO FOREIGN – “TRUST”

MITCH & YG – “GO LIVE”

JUICY J FT. LOGIC – “1995”

SHORELINE MAFIA – “BACKDOOR”

