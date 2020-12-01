Twitter Reacts To DK Metcalf’s Insane Game Stats After Odd Comment From Eagles Coach

The Seattle Seahawks may have won Monday night football against the Eagles, but the trash talking continues.
DK Metcalf, a wide receiver for the Seahawks, put on a show last night as he logged 10 catches for 177 yards and constantly put Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay in the dust. Metcalf admitted that he’s had a chip on his shoulder ever since the 2019 draft when he almost slipped into the third round when the Eagles could have chosen him. So to say he’s got something to prove to the Philly team is an understatement.
Plus, prior to the game, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz made matters even worse by talking to Metcalf and telling him he’s nothing like former Detroit Lions‘ Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist.
“I’m getting a little respect, but you know I still got work to do. One of the defensive coaches came up to me, and it kind of made me mad that he was like, ‘You know, I was in Detroit with Megatron, but you’re not there yet,’” Metcalf said. “In my mind, I’m not trying to be Megatron. I’m trying to be me. So I had a little chip on my shoulder the whole game.”
Here’s the video of DK Metcalf talking about the pregame incident with #Eagles’ DC Jim Schwartz. Metcalf says Schwartz told him: “I was in Detroit with Megatron but you're not there yet."
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 1, 2020
He was pressed further by the media when asked if it was indeed Jim Schwartz, he responded, “Yes sir.”
Schwartz may have only been trying to motivate Metcalf and explain to him that he sees his potential while he’s not there yet. But he probably should have been more clear about that backhanded compliment before making Slay get embarrassed all night.
Twitter had the jokes ready as Metcalf put on a show in the Seahawks 23-17 win over the Eagles. Check out the best reactions below
Jim Schwartz told DK Metcalf he wasn’t Megatron. DK Metcalf: pic.twitter.com/A8lhtOyC0A— Calvin McClay (@TheIrishMcClay) December 1, 2020
DK Metcalf is going to be the next megatron. pic.twitter.com/N78K39VRvh— Browns Dubs (8-3) (@BrownsDubs) December 1, 2020
JJ Arcega-Whiteside, the 57th pick in 2019, has 214 career Rec yds.— Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) December 1, 2020
DK Metcalf, the 64th pick in 2019, has 337 Rec yds in his last 2 games vs the Eagles.
DK Metcalf isn't Calvin Johnson yet. No lies there.— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 1, 2020
But if you're an assistant coach, or a coordinator, or a head coach, what in the world would make you tell him that prior to playing him, even if you meant it as a compliment?
.@dkm14 said that Eagles DC Jim Schwartz told him before the game, "I was in Detroit with Megatron, you're not there yet."— GMFB (@gmfb) December 1, 2020
The crew reacts.
"This is a warning to all coaches. Please do not go up to a beast like this and poke the bear." pic.twitter.com/qrw8mpNqXh
Darius Slay trying to guard DK Metcalf: pic.twitter.com/IU8VnRUktM— Tyrone (@metcalfsburner) December 1, 2020
Live look @ what @dkm14 is doing to Darrius Slay. pic.twitter.com/oZdaAXPgjo— The Loaf (@BlackmanHair) December 1, 2020
Quandre Diggs told what Eagles DC Jim Schwartz said to DK Metcalf pregame. Diggs says he poked the bear and Darius Slay had to deal with that bear.— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) December 1, 2020
"Slay need to blame his D-coordinator for that."
4th & Goal from the 2.— Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) December 1, 2020
Should we throw to DK Metcalf? "No."
Should we throw to Tyler Lockett? "No."
Should we run it in with Chris Carson? "No."
Should we have Russ use his mobility and run it in? "No."
...should we toss it to David Moore?
Brian Schottenheimer: pic.twitter.com/AZ6lf5amfg
DK walking into next weeks game to decide who’s compliment he’s going to use to destroy them next pic.twitter.com/pl6CS5jg9t— 8-3 Cookout Schotty (@SchottySkybox) December 1, 2020
nah use this pic.twitter.com/6PNSbJUIzg— Dr. Soup🍜🧪 (8-3) (@Dr_Soup26) December 1, 2020
https://t.co/EtzzEoMPBv pic.twitter.com/5D7fPMoHPx— DK Metcalf (@dkm14) December 1, 2020
