Twitter Reacts To DK Metcalf’s Insane Game Stats After Odd Comment From Eagles Coach

The Seattle Seahawks may have won Monday night football against the Eagles, but the trash talking continues.

DK Metcalf, a wide receiver for the Seahawks, put on a show last night as he logged 10 catches for 177 yards and constantly put Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay in the dust. Metcalf admitted that he’s had a chip on his shoulder ever since the 2019 draft when he almost slipped into the third round when the Eagles could have chosen him. So to say he’s got something to prove to the Philly team is an understatement.

Plus, prior to the game, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz made matters even worse by talking to Metcalf and telling him he’s nothing like former Detroit Lions‘ Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist.

“I’m getting a little respect, but you know I still got work to do. One of the defensive coaches came up to me, and it kind of made me mad that he was like, ‘You know, I was in Detroit with Megatron, but you’re not there yet,’” Metcalf said. “In my mind, I’m not trying to be Megatron. I’m trying to be me. So I had a little chip on my shoulder the whole game.”

Here’s the video of DK Metcalf talking about the pregame incident with #Eagles’ DC Jim Schwartz. Metcalf says Schwartz told him: “I was in Detroit with Megatron but you're not there yet." pic.twitter.com/uJHepurDKT — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 1, 2020

He was pressed further by the media when asked if it was indeed Jim Schwartz, he responded, “Yes sir.”

Schwartz may have only been trying to motivate Metcalf and explain to him that he sees his potential while he’s not there yet. But he probably should have been more clear about that backhanded compliment before making Slay get embarrassed all night.

Twitter had the jokes ready as Metcalf put on a show in the Seahawks 23-17 win over the Eagles. Check out the best reactions below

