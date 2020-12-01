Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake Scented Candles In Time For Holidays

Drake Scented Candles In Time For Holidays

If you’ve ever wondered what the Champagne Papi himself smelled like consider this your holiday gift from Drizzy!

According to @InStyle, Drake is about to drop some candles just in time for the holiday season!

According to reports, the candle line consists of 5 different candles with different signature scents. There’s ‘Sweeter Tings,’ ‘Williamsburg Sleepover,’ ‘Good Thoughts,’ ‘Muskoka’ and ‘Carby Musk,’ the one that smells like Drake. Carby Musk is described as a “smooth musk fragrance is introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self. Features fragrances of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet.

Sources say the ‘In My Feelings’ rapper has already gifted his inner circle with the candles and that they are pretty…….lit.

Will you be filling your home with extra Drake vibes this holiday season?

TREY SONGZ JOINS ONLYFANS

Now we can really SEE why he’s Mr. Steal Yo Girl. Or can we? Either way, are you willing to pay $20 a month? Trey Songz has officially joined OnlyFans platform. He’s not the only celebrity joining in on the fun. Academy Award winning actress and comedian Monique just joined the platform as well. For a small subscription fee of $4.99 a month, you can subscribe to her page. Looks like OnlyFans is really trying to get more celebrities on board to help change the narrative that the app is strictly for X-Rated content. The platform wants everyone to share content and get paid for it. Are you down to join to help change the narrative?

