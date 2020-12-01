The Mom-Approved Gift Guide For The New Mom In Your Life

Whether you’re shopping for the mother of your child or your bestie who recently gave birth (or is about to), the holidays are a time to make new moms feel extra special. As someone who welcomed a precious baby girl one-year ago, thoughtful gestures wrapped in useful gifts for me and baby helped me on on some of my most exhausted days.

From body washes that bring the most delightful aroma to a light-weight stroller that fits in the trunk with ease, and the perfect overalls in between, check out our mom-approved gift guide for the mom in your life.

Lansinoh SmartPump 2.0 Electric Breast Pump

As a new mom who swore she wouldn’t breast feed, having a second breast pump to travel with became an essential item for me. Insert the Lansinoh SmartPump 2.0 Electric Breast Pump ($127.49) — the perfect pump for the on-the-go mom. It’s quiet, packs strong pumping power with three pumping styles and eight suction levels. It is Bluetooth compatible allowing you to track your pumping sessions. Breastfeeding and pumping is already complicated, gift the new mom in your life this pump that’ll make it a bit easier. Throw in some Lansinoh Nipple Balm ($14.97) to really help her out!

Delta Children Jeep Breeze Stroller

Not only is this stroller perfect for the new mom in your life who loves to travel, it’s perfect for the new dad in your life as well! The Jeep Breeze Stroller ($200) by Delta Children is lightweight and compact — a big transition from the newborn stroller with bulky car seat you used to bring your baby home from the hospital. The Jeep Breeze only weighs 15 pounds and is TSA-carry on approved for flying. Dad will also love this stroller that comes in two color variations and makes him look good.

Nesting Days Newborn Carrier

This simple and convenient carrier is a budget-friendly buy any mom would appreciate. The Nesting Days Newborn Carrier ($98) allows new moms to bond with their baby the old fashion way. Unlike other carriers, the Nesting Days carrier doesn’t have any uncomfortable buckles, hard edges, straps or wrapping. It keeps baby safe and gives mom the freedom to bond while multitasking. it also functions as a postpartum body shaper on the mid-section.

Hatch Rest+ Baby Sound Machine

Getting sleep as a new mom is about as hard as putting a newborn to sleep. The Hatch Rest+ Baby Sound Machine ($90) is a soothing device that plays snooze-inducing sounds, lullabies, and white noise. It connects to an app that allows you to control the color and sound from different rooms also adding to the ambiance of soothing rain on a bright and sunny day!

Frida Mom Labor + Delivery Postpartum Recovery Kit

As if soon-to-be moms don’t have enough to stress about, packing a “hospital bag” may seem overwhelming. Frida is here to help. This Frida Mom Labor + Delivery Postpartum Recovery Kit ($99.99) has everything mom needs going in to delivery and coming out! The kit includes a gown, labor and delivery socks, upside down peri bottle, disposable postpartum underwear, instant ice maxi pads and more.

Baby Dove Gift Set Night Time Care

Any new mom will tell you, taking a shower has taken on a new meaning. Looking for an inexpensive gift both mommy and baby will love? Dove has the soothing body wash for you! This tried and true Dove Nighttime Lotion and Nighttime Wash set ($14.98) smells heavenly while providing a moisturizing bath that mom will also enjoy.

“Hair Love” By Matthew A. Cherry

Reading time is essential to a baby’s development and for bonding time that makes for great memories. Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry ($6.90) is the perfect book for mom (or dad) to read to her baby girl. Hair Love was turned into an Oscar-winning short and eventually turned into an Audiobook narrated by Blue Ivy! With vibrant illustrations by Vashti Harrison, Hair Love is a heart-warming tale about an adorable dad and daughter duo bonding over hair time. This thoughtful gift will go a long way.

Storq Maternity Basics

Any items from Storq will do but their “Anytime Overalls” by Storq Maternity ($105) is a fave among soon-to-be moms and new moms who are balancing motherhood and just about everything else. These comfortable and stylish overalls are made out of a spandex jersey material and are nursing friendly. Storq also has a bunch of other great mom necessities!

Kyte Baby Pajamas

Matching jogger jammies- sign mama up! Kyte Baby ($70) has comfortable pajamas for the whole family. Not only do thy make sleep time fun (and coordinated), they’re safe for baby’s sensitive skin. Inspired by creator Ying Liu’s daughter, who was suffering from eczema, the mom turned to bamboo and created a one-stop-shop for sustainable, hypoallergenic fashions.

