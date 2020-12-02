CLOSE
The DMV
1-Year-Old Maryland Boy Dies From Coronavirus, Youngest Victim In The State

COVID-19 claimed its youngest victim in the state of Maryland on Sunday.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The state first reported the death of a child younger than 10 on Monday.

Data from the state’s health department shows only on death of a person between the ages 0 and 9 and 3 deaths of a person between the ages 10 and 19. That includes 15-year-old Dar’yana Dyson from Baltimore County back in May.

Further details about the one-year-old’s death are available at this time.

