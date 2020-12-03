N.Y. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s Staff Member Was Rich Off Cocaine, Allegedly

It seems some folks did not learn from Frank Lucas’ mistake of wearing the fur to the boxing match. One couple tied to a state representative was trapping for foreigns and designer, allegedly.

As spotted on Gothamist a top aide for the New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has been living her best life. If you let the authorities tell it her taste for the finer things, which seems to be unquenchable, was funded by drug proceeds. According to the report Orlando Dennis, 32, husband of Heastie’s staff member Jevonni Brooks-Dennis, was selling cocaine as a wholesaler. On Monday, November 30 Orlando was picked up by the federal agents at John F Kennedy Airport on charges of drug trafficking. He reportedly worked with two crooked baggage handlers to ensure that the luggage would not be intercepted by the Transportation Security Administration.

While he was not captured with any narcotics on his person there is a paper trail the size of Bol Bol that shows unexplainable amounts of wealth that does not align with his day job. “The defendant works as a delivery driver, reports an annual income of approximately $25,000, and pays more than one-third of that salary directly towards child support,” the paperwork states. “Yet the defendant deposited more than $600,000 in cash from 2015 to 2019.”

And where did the money go you ask? The receipts point to a lavish lifestyle that included several trips to luxury clothing stores and heavy self care via beauty treatments. For instance Orlando cashed out to the tune of $12,000 at Christian Louboutin between 2018 and 2019. Prosecutors say his wife Jevonni Brooks-Dennis, in spent $7,000 and spent $9,000 on hair extensions in a single year alone.

This is not the first time he has been in trouble with the law. Back in January he was arrested for trying to import 500 grams of cocaine. In the summer 2019 customs agents intercepted a briefcase with three kilos that was reportedly intended for him. He claimed that he did not know the drugs were inside. A representative for Carl Hestie has confirmed that Jevoni still holds her aide position at his office. “Jevonni has never been accused of any wrongdoing nor has she ever been questioned,” said Mike Whyland.

Photo: Getty

N.Y. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s Staff Member Was Rich Off Cocaine, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

