Yung Miami Gifted JT This Icy Patek For Her Birthday

Don’t get me wrong, I love The City Girl’s music, but I especially love the hot Miami duo’s friendship. Yung Miami held it down for her bandmate JT while she did a bid and ever since she came home, they’ve been inseparable, hitting up lavish parties in stylish clothes, frolicking on private yachts and recently performing together at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. They continue to give us good music and fashion moments we love.

JT celebrated her “Twenty Ate” birthday yesterday and the Sag sister did it up big in photos wearing a hip-hugging l.o.c.a floral minidress. And right by her side was her partner in crime Yung Miami who also donned a skintight dress with festive design.

However, the highlight of the night came when Yung Miami surprised JT with an icy Patek Phillipe that could light up The Rockerfella Center tree. Similar styles fetch around $300,000 on TimePiece.com.

JT was beyond excited to receive the watch of her dreams and commented under a photo of the expensive timepiece on Yung Miami’s IG page. “I love you I love it I wanted a Patek you outdid your self ina panoramic….that’s LOVE I love you I love you THANK YOU!!!!!”

The City Girl’s collaborator Lil’ Baby, who also received a lavish watch for his birthday, commented under the video with excitement.

The five-star treatment didn’t stop there. JT asked for her G Wagon truck to be wrapped in matte and got back and it came back with a new body!

“I simply asked for my car to be wrapped matte black & it came back like this,” she wrote with watery-eyed emojis. “the one & only 4×4 NEW body with the Brabus kit!!!!! Pull up G WAG 63!!!!!! thanks lil [saturn emoji],” she wrote on Instagram.

Happy Birthday JT!

