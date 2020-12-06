‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Cane Goes A Tad Bit Too Far, Gets Taught A Painful Lesson From His Father

Previously on Power Book II: Ghost, it was a not so happy birthday for Riq.

After accidentally drinking a spiked drink that was supposed to be for his roommate Brayden made by Saxe’s annoying niece Miley, Riq (Michael Rainey. Jr) stumbled around his surprise birthday party. Eventually, he would pass out, and while he was in his drug-induced coma, Riley fiddled around with his phone and linked it with her phone to keep tabs on him. She would eventually send Uncle Nancy Riq’s location. He found the young hustler at the cemetery speaking with his dead twin and chastising his late father and admits to killing him all while Saxe is recording. With his new evidence, he decides to meet up with MacLean, and something interesting happens, the two enemies decide to team up to bring Riq down, and that’s where we pick things up.

Saxe & MacLean’s Diabolical Plan To Take Rique Down Takes Shape

Operation takedown Riq is underway. Saxe and MacLean link up to discuss how they will nail Riq for the murder of his father. First things first, they need a jury that will be sympathetic to their cause, and they agree to find a jury that will be totally biased and will buy Tasha’s story.

During they jury selection, Saxe and MacLean successfully pick their jury without any disputes, which surprised the judge, and the DNC rep. With that out of the way, both Saxe and MacLean now focus on Francis, aka 2-Bit. Of course, you know he would be back in the mix, being that he wasn’t killed off in the Power finale. Saxe links up with Tommy’s ex-goon first, but 2-Bit isn’t buying what Saxe is selling. MacLean also meets with 2-Bit and hits him with an offer he would be stupid to refuse. With some help from now-suspended Officer Rodriguez, MacLean convinces 2-Bit to go to Saxe and take his deal.

Before he takes the stand, Officer Rodriguez will tell him what to say so he won’t purger himself, and he will be able to get out of jail as a parting gift for his cooperation. MacLean and his investigator Paula meet with Tasha to ask her if she knows anything about 2-Bit, and she reveals that Riq might have met him through Tommy. Tasha is worried, but MacLean assures her that Riq is irrelevant and that Saxe won’t bring him up.

It’s court day, and 2-Bit holds up his end of the bargain by playing absolutely dumb without perjuring himself while Saxe is cross-examining him on the stand. He even threw in the nugget Blanca set him up, and that Saxe got her removed from the force. But, 2-Bit did admit that he did meet Riq, which raised Tasha’s eyebrows immediately.

MacLean quickly cleaned that up when his turn to cross-examine 2-Bit getting him to say he thinks Riq just got mixed up with the wrong crowd, and he just helped him get home. But he was adamant in saying he never met James (we know that is a lie) or Tasha and that if she were the queen-pin of a drug organization, he would have heard about it.

Saxe got his ass handed to him in court, and it didn’t look good at all, and the DNC rep was furious and let him know how he really felt about what went down in that courtroom. Saxe reassures him that everything will work out in the end. 2-Bit, on the other hand, is now a free man. It will be interesting to see how he will fit in the story as we advance in the season.

Monet Is Suspicious of Drew & Diana

The Tejada’s are going through it. Monet is not about the drama when it comes to her two kids, Dru and Diana. She believes they are spoiled and are spending too much time at Stansfield for personal reasons. Drew is still head over heels for his cousin Zeke’s closeted teammate, and Diana wants her boots smoke by Riq.

To get them focused, she orders them to come to the bar to handle some family business, and to make sure they do what they are supposed to do, Monet takes their phones away. While they are counting the money and bagging the dope, Dru’s phone is blowing up, and it’s none other than closeted boo. He wants to talk following the big blowup between him Dru at Riq’s party.

After multiple warnings from Diana not to go, Dru couldn’t resist and took his thirsty ass to Stansfield for some action. Monet shows up, and she is not happy to see that Dru has once again disobeyed her.

Diana convinces her mother to let her go to Stansfield to get Dru. She warns her she only has 2-hours to get the job done and better be back home by then. Before she arrives, Dru makes a discovery, closeted bae gets a course correct delivery and learns how Riq is selling the family’s product through the app. He shows the discovery to Diana, and she thinks it would be wise to tell Monet. Dru thinks otherwise. Diana warns her brother to go home and leaves. Instead of taking his sister’s advice, he decides to join his boo in the shower.

Before Diana leaves Stansfield, she heads to Riq’s dorm. He is currently occupied babysitting Miley. She is looking for her boyfriend Brayden (we will touch on that in a second) while being nosey and snooping around.

While Riq is doing an excellent job of not answering any of Miley’s questions, Diana stops by interrupting their chess game. Instead of letting her in, Riq opts to talk to Diana in the hallway, making her suspicious, and now she believes that Lauren is in his dorm room. Riq insists that is not the case, but Diana does not believe him. Diana also reveals she knows about course correct, and Riq begs her not to tell Monet, but Diana is not big on keeping things from her mother, especially for Riq after he hurt her feelings.

Diana runs back home to reveal her findings, and Monet is more impressed than mad. She also wants Diana to stay away from Riq, telling her daughter that he is strictly business and nothing personal should be going on between them. We shall see about that.

Cane Takes Brayden & His Obnoxious Brother To The School of Hard Knocks, Gets A Painful Lesson After

Tonight’s episode definitely belonged to Cane becuase he showed his ass tonight and paid for it. He decided to load up his gun (like in every episode so far) and go to Stansfield against his mother’s wishes believing that his sister and Riq got something going on despite Diana vehemently denying any boot smoking is taking place between herself and Riq.

When he gets to Riq’s dorm, he finds Brayden and his obnoxious brother fighting over the pills he stole from the stash spot. Brayden makes the mistake of saying Cane’s name spilling all the tea that Riq told him in hopes it would keep him out of trouble. Instead, it got him in even more hot water. Cane decides to teach the two white boys a lesson and takes them to the block to sell weight, dumping them on separate corners.

We learn immediately that Brayden’s brother is not built for the hustling life and panics the moment Cane and Brayden drives off. Brayden, on the other hand, actually handles business and becomes cool with a pair of local d-boys chilling on the block by offering them the ultimate peace offering…weed.

Brayden even reveals that he has a bag full of drugs and is willing to offer a discount if they help him sell it. When Cane rolls back around, he is impressed to see Brayden has moved all of the pills and was able to get acclimated to the situation. Brayden, clearly on a high now after having his first “on the block” experience gets back in Cane’s vehicle, and they go see how his brother is holding up. Unfortunately, Brayden’s brother is not having the same experience and is getting jumped. Brayden eventually jumps in to save his brother only after he catches a few lumps.

On the drive back to Stansfield, a police car pulls up behind them, forcing them to pull over. Luckily for Cane, it’s his mom’s boo, the dirty cop Officer Ramirez. He warns Cane that he is making things hot with his stunt using Brayden and his brother and tells him to go home. Cane isn’t feeling Ramirez telling him what to do. Ramirez takes Brayden and his brother back to Stansfield and instructs them not to open their mouths about the entire ordeal. He then heads to Monet’s house to have a conversation with her about Cane.

Monet does not like her side piece, Ramirez, telling her what she needs to do regarding keeping her son in check, reminding him who he works for. Ramirez leaves upset and warns her that this would be the last time he sticks his neck out for Cane. Monet is not too happy and is now waiting for her wild child to return home.

When he finally walks in, Monet expresses her disappointment in Cane for not following her orders. The two get in an intense back and forth, and Diana Drew eventually comes downstairs. When Diana touches Cane to calm him down, he swings and accidentally hits Monet knocking her down. Diana and Dru know that will be a problem; she tells Cane to get out of her house.

Cane decides to go blow off steam and have a conversation with his father. Does anyone else find it strange that he is locked up, yet it seems like everyone who works in that prison is in his pocket? Anyway, Lorenzo tells his son he has to listen to his mother but understands that he wants to be a man before hugging him and sending him back home.

While being escorted out, Cane notices that the camera shuts off, and an obscene number of guards have surrounded him. Before he can protect himself, he gets the breaks beat off him, and his dad eventually walks in, warning him never to put his hands on his mother again, and that’s how the episode ends.

Talk about tough love.

Power Book II: Ghost has returned with a bang. We are looking forward to seeing how the rest of the season will play out.

Pohto: Power Book II: Ghost / Starz

'Power Book II: Ghost' Recap: Cane Goes A Tad Bit Too Far, Gets Taught A Painful Lesson From His Father