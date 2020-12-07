We’ve only ever seen Megan The Stallion’s natural hair in a kinky curly ponytail, but the Body-ody-ody rapper is giving us a glimpse into how wearing protective styles like wigs and weaves over the pandemic has her tresses thriving. Megan let her hair down in a social media clip (that also promotes the song Movie from her album Good News) and we need to know what her stylist Kellon Deryck has been putting in her hair because talk about growth!

Megan shared a video of her hair in its natural texture moments after being washed calling for her fans to recommend their favorite natural hair products. “Kellon and I are about to see how healthy and long we can get my hair drop any of your favorite black owned hair care lines for natural hair,” she wrote.

The H-Town Hottie, whose FashionNova collection recently surpassed $1.2 million in 24 hours, popped up early on our timelines this morning, sharing another selfie of her straight hair.

Megan’s celebrity stylist Kellon also shared a clip of her curls, praising her ringlets for all their beauty. “Before and after a deep cleanse, condition, and silk press. I love @theestallion natural curls.”

Kellon keeps Megan’s real hair and wigs straight-from-the-scalp slayed using his Flawless Illusion Hair collection, technique and products.

Kellon doesn’t only tend to Megan’s tresses, he has a long list of celebrity clients like Monica, Ashanti, Nicki Minaj and Ciara. He’s also pretty famous himself as he’s one a much sought after stylist with incredible skills. He recently covered the October 2020 cover of Hype Hair where he opened up about turning his salon into a store during COVID and the celebrity hairstyle he’s fawning over.

“I really love the Missy hair that I did for her Iconology project. It’s her name spelled out in braids. It just floated in the air, which was really cool to work on.”

Megan Thee Stallion Does A Length Check, Shows Off Long Healthy Natural Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

