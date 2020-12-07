Club Sited After Having 500 People In Attendance For Trey Songz Concert

50 Cent singing you can find me in da club, bottle full of bub, is not the look we are going for during the COVID-19 pandemic especially in the state of Ohio with several counties in Level Purple. One of those counties that has been at Level Purple for more than a few weeks though obviously still isn’t buying the coronavirus warnings but instead taking it for hype. Instead of taking heed to the severe health risks with the spread of COVID-19, which has gone to a whole new other level after the Thanksgiving Holiday, they decided it would be a great time to have a concert.

Ohio Investigative Unit observed around 500 people inside the Aftermath club in Columbus attending a Trey Songz concert Saturday night with dance floor, stage area, bar and table sections packed with guests. Read More

