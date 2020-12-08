Olivia Jade Goes on ‘Red Table Talk’ to Discuss Her Side of the College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade, the daughter of ‘Full House’ star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has finally given an interview to explain what she went through during the college admissions scandal.

The show she went on to talk about her thoughts was none other than Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook discussion show ‘Red Table Talk.’ There, is where Jade talks about how difficult life has been for her since the whole mess involving her family went public.

“It’s been hard,” Jade said around six minutes into the discussion. “I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don’t want to see your parents go to prison. But also I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward.” At 21 years old, Jade added, she feels like she deserves “a second change to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown.”

Jade admits she should have never “been there in the first place, clearly” in regards to the school she attend and that “there was no point in me trying to go back.”

.@oliviajadee is now breaking her silence after being caught in the middle of one of the biggest school bribery scandals. Now that her parents Lori Laughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are serving short prison terms for their participation in the scandal … pic.twitter.com/p5oEVidsxJ — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 7, 2020

Later in the episode, after ten minutes, the discussion shifted to the attention of the “obvious privilege of literally every aspect of the” scandal. Jade could not comprehend at first why people were so angry, even at her.

She adds that she wondered “‘how are people mad about this?’” before going into more detail on the “bubble” she grew up in that involved her, other peers like her and their parents “were donating to schools…so many advantages,” as Jade puts it. She even said she “wasn’t aware of what was going on” when it came to her parents and their crimes.

There is a part in ‘Red’ where Jada and her crew were “debating why someone like” Jade would even drop by and talk on the show.

Social media has plenty to say on Jade and Jada together on the popular Facebook show:

Me seeing Olivia jade get sm hate for her dumb interview on red table talk pic.twitter.com/WFkrb33q9F — Black is Beautiful (@ThankChadwick) December 8, 2020

All I'm gonna say about Olivia Jade is that the absolute bare minimum of being a privileged, white, rich woman is to own up to it. Acknowledging your privilege does not absolve you from what you do with it. That interview had nothing of substance, and she's still a little shit. — rachael | 24 🌿🖤 (@ohheyimrachael) December 8, 2020

When other people break the law they go to jail for longer than two months. It isn't a "mistake to move forward from" when you aren't famous. The bratty attitude is clearly still there when you say you think you deserve a second chance, with no consequences. — rachael | 24 🌿🖤 (@ohheyimrachael) December 8, 2020

If Olivia Jade tries to “make a comeback” after this Red Table Talk i will cyber bully her. I dont even care. Not when black mothers are being thrown in jail for wanting to put their kids in a better school. I will cyber bully her. With no shame. — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@BlahblahBeaa) December 8, 2020

I get Jada wants her views for Red Table Talk but interviewing Olivia Jade??? Seriously ma’am? pic.twitter.com/4MH3LpHbVY — KP 🧬 (@kendraxlamar) December 8, 2020

OLIVIA JADE SAYING THIS WITH HER WHOLE CHEST…. pic.twitter.com/WLkh5Miims — maggie (@jacksrebeccaa) December 8, 2020

i found the debate over whether #RedTableTalk should give Olivia Jade a platform infinitely more interesting than anything Olivia had to say. pic.twitter.com/OWO9lzXb8M — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 8, 2020

If you care, the episode of ‘Red’ with Jade is here below:

