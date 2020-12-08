The Ultimate Gift Guide For Every Girl In Your Tribe

You love your girls. And due to the COVID 19 pandemic, you haven’t been able to spend a lot of time with them. But they’ve still been your rock providing comfort from a distance. They’ve been everything from your sounding board when you felt you were being irrational, to the jokester you needed when laughter was the only medicine. Your girls have been your personal therapist and you want to repay them this Christmas with gifts that show how much you appreciate them.

We have the perfect guide for every girl in your tribe.

Double G’s Leather Bamboo – Metallic Gold

“Bamboo earrings, at least two pair…” Your fashion-forward bestie will love these Double G’s Leather Bamboo earrings in metallic gold from Seville Michelle ($124). The hand-painted Gucci-inspired hoops are made from Italian gold leather and come with 14k posts. You pretty much can’t go wrong with anything from SevilleMichelle.com. From classic “door knockers” to one-of-a-kind chokers, it’s a one-stop shop for your accessory needs.

Benefit Cosmetics Shake Your Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar Makeup Set

12 best-selling minis in one awesome kit. The Benefit Cosmetics Shake Your Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar Makeup Set ($65) is the ultimate gift for your bestie who is a makeup junkie. Inside the hexagon tube, you can find the tried and true Pore-fessional cream, They’re Real lengthening mascara and Precisely, My Brow eyebrow pencil. But let’s be honest, the packaging is undeniable, it’s a great centerpiece and way to try Benefit’s many makeup offerings.

Scents Of The SZN Mini Candle Set

Speaking of pretty packaging, Jackie Aina’s FORVR Mood Scents Of The SZN Mini Candle Set ($48) is the perfect gift for the girl in your tribe who loves smelly goods in her sanctuary. Who doesn’t love candles? Candles provide the perfect dose of decor while refreshing your space with smelly good vibes. And these candles have a mind of their own as each jar comes with a cool signature phrase.

H.E.R X DIFF Bella Black W/Gold Temples Blue Light Technology

You might not have heard of blue light technology, but the girl in your tribe, who works on a computer all day probably has. These Bella Black W/Gold Temples Blue Light Technology from the H.E.R X DIFF collection ($85) will help protect your eyes by blocking harmful rays from digital devices. And no, you don’t need a prescription to rock these stylish frames equipped with blue light lenses that also help prevent dreaded migraines while serving!

Pink Durag From Oji Royale

Du-rags aren’t just for men at this point. (But you already know that because you steal BAE’s). It takes a special girl with an urban chic swag to rock this pink “Veronica” du-rag from Oji Royale ($30). The luxurious velvet hair accessory promises “optimal superior wave reinforcement and hairstyle protection.”

Chi For Ulta Celestial Pink 1” Digital Ceramic Hairstyling Iron

Pink lovers will adore this sparkly Chi For Ulta Celestial Pink 1” Digital Ceramic Hairstyling Iron ($99.99) that goes from 0 to 450 degrees real quick. The 1” ceramic plates provide a smooth finish with less passes and smooth gliding. Remembering to turn off your flatiron is easy with the LED temperature display and just in case you still forget, it will automatically shut off in an hour.

Jimmy Choo Flash Perfume

Presentation is everything and Jimmy Choo’s “Flash” ($59.99) perfume is luxury in an affordable bottle. Just as enticing as the pair of Jimmy Choo’s you’d wear on your feet, this soft and clean scent combines the best of tuberose, pink pepper, jasmine, strawberry, white lily that will last all day. Flash was created in 2013 and became a fan favorite for it’s glittery box and fresh aroma.

The Kionna Hoodie Dress – M.T.A.P Clothing

The “Kionna Hoodie Dress from M.T.A.P Clothing ($65) is more than just a comfortable fit to throw on before any casual event, it makes a bold fashion statement. Your friend who wears her feminism on her sleeve will waste no time rocking this “Power of Brains and Beauty Logo” that also glows in the dark. Whether you’re rocking it with slouch socks, thigh highs, gym shoes or boots of your choice, it’s grungy lewk perfect for winter.

Cocktail Courier Kit

Send your bestie a drink from way across the bar. Cocktail Courier Kits come with fresh ingredients and everything you need to make a professional cocktail in your own home. The Grey Goose “Holiday Punch” kit comes with Grey Goose Vodka, Martini & Rossi Prosecco, pomegranate juice, black tea, lemon and fresh sage. Purchase either a mini kit that serves two or a classic kit that serves eight. (The classic kit also comes with a pair of Grey Goose stainless steel cans) and an RSVP for a free interactive mixology class on December 10 with Bacardí & Eater.

Adidas 54mm Butterfly Sunglasses

The diva in your tribe will thank you for these stylish and sleek adidas 54mm Butterfly Sunglasses ($99). The butterfly frame is all the rage this season, providing a retro-chic feel vibes. The embossed logo plates at the temples giving these nostalgic frames a luxurious accent.

