CLOSE
News
HomeNewsCrime

Woman Shot In The Head In Northeast Baltimore

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

A woman is dead after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore Thursday morning.

It happened on the 3800 block of Sequoia Avenue around 7:29 a.m..

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When police arrived, they found a woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with Information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Woman Shot In The Head In Northeast Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Ellen DeGeneres Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated December 2020)
Green Eggs and Ham Season 1 Premiere
98 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close