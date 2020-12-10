G Herbo Reportedly Expecting A Child With Fiancée Taina Williams

Congrats are in order for G Herbo and his fiancée Taina Williams. The proud papa is expecting another bundle of joy.
The news came down yesterday during a court hearing for Herbo’s federal fraud case. He and his crew members are accused of using stolen credit cards and IDs to purchase as much as $1.5 million in goods and services such as trips on private jets among other items.
Herbo’s lawyer revealed that Taina is four months pregnant and asked the judge if he could travel to New Jersey to visit her and their new baby. The rapper is currently in California. The judge granted the request.
His lawyer says Herbo has a fiancé who is four months pregnant and lives in New Jersey. "He sees her frequently and needs to continue to see her." Asks that Herbo be allowed to travel to and from Chicago and California to New Jersey.
G Herbo already shares a son, Yosohn, with his ex, Ariana Fletcher. Fletcher has been named as a witness in the case.
Prosecutors also identified one of the witnesses in the case as a woman with initials “A.F.” who shares a child with Wright from their previous relationship. Records show she is Ariana Fletcher, of Atlanta. Wright was ordered not to speak with her about the allegations.
Herbo has pleaded no guilty to the charges.
Source: Chicago Tribune
