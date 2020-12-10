5 Luxurious Liquor Kits That Make The Perfect Boozy Gift

Liquor makes the best gift! Who doesn’t want to receive their favorite drink right in time to open it for the holidays. And because it’s that joyous time of year, brands kicked it up a notch with luxurious kits that provide the booze and the bling.

Get into this roundup of luxurious liquor kits for the holidays.

Bombay Sapphire x Ravie B Holiday ‘Sip & Snap’ Holiday Collins Kit

When Ravie B. isn’t snapping professional photos of Beyonce and Jay Z as The Carters’ personal tour photographer, she’s perfecting the art of entertaining + photography. Ravie B teamed up with Bombay Sapphire to create the perfect holiday kit that will inspire your creativity. The Bombay Sapphire x Ravie B Holiday ‘Sip & Snap’ Holiday Collins Kit ($125) features: a blue Fujifilm Polaroid Camera, a personalized tip sheet including exclusive photography + styling tips on how to capture memorable holiday moments this year, ingredients to make Bombay Holiday Collins and pair of Bombay Balloon Glasses. There’s only 50 of these fabulous and exclusive kits made, cop it, here.

Aberfeldy Golden Hot Chocolate Gift Set

You’ve got the golden ticket! Aberfeldy’s Golden Hot Chocolate Gift Set ($45) packs the spice and everything that’s right. Craft a tasty chocolatey drink with this golden kit that comes with: a bottle of Aberfeldy 12 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a Limited Edition bag of Aberfeldy Golden Hot Chocolate Mix, 6 Aberfeldy-infused marshmallows. gold glitter, gold drink stirrers and an Aberfeldy Golden Hot Chocolate Recipe Card. I loveeeeee gold.

Holiday Pride Martini Kit

Give the gift of pride this holiday with a festive kit your friends will use on the regular. Smirnoff’s Holiday Pride Martini Kit ($64.99) contains six edible glitter options in various colors. As long-standing supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community, Smirnoff wanted to provide vodka fans with a festive way to show their true colors this season.

West Indian Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit featuring Santa Teresa 1796

Who doesn’t love a good Old Fashioned holiday? Spice up the season with this classic drink made easy in a Cocktail Courier kit with top shelf rum aged 35 years aged in bourbon oak barrels. The West Indian Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit featuring Santa Teresa 1796 ($110.99) contains: a bottle of Santa Teresa 1796, a bottle of demerara syrup, one bottle of Chipotle Cacao Bitters, curry powder, chai black tea bags, dehydrated orange slice garnishes, 4 wooden cocktail stirrers and the recipe.

Bulleit Bourbon Yeti Outdoor Pack

Hot Toddy at home…hello! Bulleit teamed up with YETI to create the Bulleit x YETI Holiday Gift Pack ($72) feating Bulleit Bourbon, Bulleit Rye and a YETI Rambler Lowball. As seen on our gift guide for the fly guy in your life list, this fashionable kit is the perfect present for the self-declared bartender in your crew.

Happy sipping!

