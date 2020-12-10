AZ “Different,” J Cole ft. Missy Elliott “Nobody’s Perfect” + More | Daily Visuals 12.10.20

During Hip-Hop’s golden era there were many rappers who had street classic albums that flew under the radar due to the ascension of icons such as Biggie, Nas, Wu-Tang, and Tupac. AZ was one of those MC’s. AZ’s debut LP Doe or Die had beats, rhymes, content, and lyricism for days, yet only real ones appreciate the music to this day.

A few decades later and the Brooklyn born representative is still dishing out bars straight out the oven and in his latest visuals to “Different” vents about his life and times to the most attractive shrink we’ve ever seen. We feel like her client list is 98% men. Just sayin.’

J. Cole meanwhile releases more new/old visual out the vault and in his clip to “Nobody’s Perfect” gets a melodic assist from Missy Elliott.” Cole look hella young in these joints.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J. Cole, Nino Man, and more.

AZ – “DIFFERENT”

J. COLE FT. MISSY ELLIOTT – “NOBODY’S PERFECT”

J. COLE – “LIGHTS PLEASE”

J. COLE – “SIMBA”

J. COLE – “WHO DAT”

VORY FT. MEEK MILL – “AIN’T IT FUNNY”

NINO MAN – “I’M SERIOUS”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “INTRO”

BABY PLUG – “IT’S BP”

PROJECT YOUNGIN – “TEARS”

