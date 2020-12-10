Who would have thought, that Dr. Fauci has got a little flava and swag!? More importantly who would have thought the person who spear headed the development of the COVID-19 vaccine that we all have been debating back and forth about, was a sista.

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at an event hosted by the National Urban League and, while discussing racism in medical research, Dr. Fauci was pumped to let it be known that a Black scientists Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett is making history with the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

So Dr. Fauci had this to say to those of us that are questioning the vaccine:

“the first thing that you want to say to my African American brothers and sisters is that the vaccine you are going to be taking is developed by an African American woman”

Take a listen to Dr. Fauci below

Dr Fauci Wants You To Know A Sista Developed The COVID Vaccine was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

