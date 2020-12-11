STREAMED: Kid Cudi Takes Off With “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen,” Jack Harlem Drops Debut Album “Thats What They All Say,” & More

Kid Cudi — Man on the Moon III: The Chosen

Kid Cudi blasts off once again with the release of his newest album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. Eleven years after the original and a decade removed from the sequel, Cudder returns to the fan favorite franchise with new explorations and nighttime reflections.

“As he falls back deeper into a state: the return,” Cudi narrates on “Tequila Shots.” Phoebe Bridgers, Trippie Redd, Pop Smoke, and Skepta join Cudder for this journey, as he grapples with the same emotional gravity that made the first two efforts in the saga so enthralling.

Despite the heavy subject matter at times, Cudder says this album came from effortless studio sessions. “It naturally happened,” he told Beats 1. “These moments where I’m in the studio where there’s no pressure to do anything, some beautiful shit comes from those sessions. I wouldn’t have gotten to that place if I was like, ‘Let’s set up studio for Man on the Moon 3.’ We would have been thinking about it too much. It would’ve been the pressure of trying to make this album.”

Although he didn’t look for too much pressure, Cudi said he still felt like he had a point to prove with this release. “In hip-hop, I’m slept on as a rapper, as a lyricist,” he added. “I really wanted to elevate my whole shit on that front on this project and I did that with the rapping and the singing. Everything has kind of evolved.”

The Ohio emcee kicked off his Man on the Moon series with The End of Day in 2009. Then he picked things back up the following year with the sequel, The Legend of Mr. Rage. Listen to the third installment below.

Jack Harlow — Thats What They All Say

After asking the world “Whats Poppin” on his breakout single and its remix, Jack Harlow rolls out his debut album, Thats What They All Say. The 15-song project features several familiar faces on the mic and behind the boards.

DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez all appear on the previously-released “Whats Poppin (Remix).” But the co-stars continue with Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, Bryson Tiller, and more. Big Sean also shows up on the LP’s newest single, “Way Out.” Jetsonmade, Pooh Beatz, Ye Ali, Sonny Digital, and Harry Fraud are among the LP’s producers.

“Everybody seems to know the song I ought to make / know the route I ought to take / I put too much work in to just call it fate,” he raps on “Keep It Light.” “But I keep it humble so you could have a good time / I keep it light so you could have a little shine / I sleep at night just fine / I try to be kind / Now I’m speaking my mind.”

This marks an important moment for Jack, who claims that he’s reaching for the stars with this debut. “I’ve never wanted to be an avant-garde niche artist that was over on the side, appreciated by a small community,” Harlow explained in a statement to fans through the album trailer. “I want it all. I want to be big.”

He also revealed how this effort is a maturation marker. “This is the first project I felt like a man,” he said. “The other ones, I felt like a boy, a little bit. Ten years from now, I want people to look back on this album as a classic. I want people to look back on this moment as that moment where I shifted everything.”

Stream Thats What They All Say below.

Chance the Rapper & Jeremih — Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih keep a holiday tradition going with Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps On Giving. This reissue includes some old favorites and new additions to the MCLM storyline.

“It’s the return,” Chance exclaims on the intro, before breaking into some vivid holiday scenes and symbols with his lyrics. “The smile-bringer, the joy inside the child lingers / The boy inside the crowd, proud; he’s a loud singer / The whole choir, the bow-tier / The snowplow and the snow tires, the coat buyer.”

The Gift arrives just as Jeremih recovers from a challenging bout with Covid-19. “Thank God I’m still here,” the singer said in a statement to fans on social media. Chance celebrated his friend’s recuperation on Twitter as well, writing: “I am filled with praise right now.”

Fans may recall the original Merry Christmas Lil Mama arrived back in 2016. The guys returned the following year with a reissue. Now there’s a new version mixing a little bit of the old with a little bit of the new. Listen to the latest iteration below.

Mulatto — Queen of Da Souf (Extended Version)

Big Latto’s back. Shortly after dropping her highly anticipated Queen of Da Souf LP, the rising Atlanta-based rapper reveals the offering’s extended version, boasting five new cuts and a fresh new single.

“Queen,” “Sex Lies,” “Step It Up,” “Stank,” and “Spend It” round out the newest tracks on the project. Featuring Lil Baby, the new joint “Sex Lies” also works as a new single. A music video is slated to arrive today.

“It’s the queen of the south and they call me Big Latto ‘cause of my bank accounts,” she raps on the new song “Queen.” “Let me know who want the smoke, I’m passing it out.”

The original Queen of Da Souf was a star-studded affair featuring Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage, and 42 Dugg. Listen to the reissue below.

