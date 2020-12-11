The Kardashian-Jenner Family Are Heading Over to Hulu After E!

With their long-running show on the E! network coming to an end next year, the Kardashians and Jenners won’t be out of work for long.

The family are moving from cable television to streaming as they have signed a deal lasting several years to “create global content” that will air only on Hulu.

Their move to a different platform was announced by Kris Jenner on her Twitter page:

Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020

The new content from the family is expected to premiere in late 2021, PEOPLE reports. The deal comes months after E! announced that their reality series, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” will end next year.

‘Keeping Up’ has been on E! since 2006. Fourteen years and 20 seasons later, not to mention all of those spinoffs, the family is ready to move on.

Kim Kardashian West had put a statement on social media saying that she and her family “are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Its final episode will early in 2021 on E! before the family heads over to Hulu.

