Fans of ‘Black Panther’ will be thrilled to know that its central character won’t have a different face for the upcoming sequel.

Disney has announced that the role of T’Challa will not go to a different actor following the death of its actor Chadwick Boseman.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

On Twitter, the company announced that they would honor Boseman’s “legacy and portrayal” by not recasting his character.

Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Ryan Coogler is returning to write and the direct the sequel as he did with the first movie.

‘Panther 2’ is slated to be released in July of 2022.

Boseman had passed away on Aug. 28 following a battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Disney and Marvel Studios

Second Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Replaced For The Next ‘Black Panther’ Movie was originally published on wzakcleveland.com