CLOSE
Sports
HomeSportsBaseball

Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Cleveland Indians Summer Workouts

Source: Ron Schwane / Getty

The Cleveland Indians are making official moves to change its name for the sixth time in the franchise’s history. The name change comes after years of protests (and flat out doing the right thing) that Native American tribes should not be used as mascots.

While no replacement name has been announced, the decision follows the lead of the Washington NFL franchise.

The franchise has played under the Cleveland Indians moniker since 1915.

The franchise originated as the Grand Rapids Rustlers a minor league team in the Western League in 1894 and went on to relocate to Cleveland in 1900 under the name Cleveland Lake Shores. Other names have included Cleveland Bluebirds in 1901, Cleveland Broncos in 1902, and the Cleveland Naps from 1903–1914.

#45 Uses Elizabeth Warren’s Name to Give His Thoughts on Twitter on The Potential Cleveland Indians Name Change

Cleveland Indians Planning to Meet With Native American Leaders on Potential Name Change

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Forming Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

4 photos Launch gallery

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Continue reading Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

[caption id="attachment_3991871" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Cleveland Cavaliers / Cleveland Cavaliers[/caption] Thursday morning, the front offices and Head Coaches of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians announced the development of a sports alliance with the mission of creating a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. "We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change. The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us."Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said. The mission of the alliance is to focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities, and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone. Source. The news comes one day after the Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the NBA the playoff game boycott on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. While the fate of the NBA's season looms, both the Lakers and the Clippers have voted to end the season early.

Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close