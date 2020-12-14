CLOSE
45 Weighs In On Cleveland Indians’ Name Change and Hates It!

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate

A lot of people have spoken out on the Cleveland Indians changing their name following the 2021 season, but none more so prominently than current President Donald Trump.

The soon-to-be departing Commander In Chief gave his thoughts on the move and he is not happy with the decision.

45 made it clear in a tweet, one of his favorite ways of communicating, that the name change is “Cancel culture at work!”

Interesting use of the name “Indians” in his tweet.  No word if 45 was referring to members of the Indians baseball team or Native Americans.  Either way, this is getting him a lot of attention.

This latest tweet comes after a bombshell involving reports the team is set to get rid of its longtime, controversial name.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

On Sunday, The New York Times reported the team is planning to drop the nickname it has used for more than a century and will become the latest franchise to abandon the Native American imagery.

Plans for a different name could be announced sometime this week, according to the Times.

Indians manager Terry Francona mentioned back in July that it was time to switch the name and identity of the team after over 100 years:

“I think it’s time to move forward,” Francona said. “It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”

What do you think of the Cleveland Indians changing its name and what name would you suggest?

 

