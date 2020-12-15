Amalu’s Garden Is Saving Lives Through Their Holistic Lifestyle

If 2020 haven’t done nothing at all, it has definitely made us become more conscious and mindful of our health and building up our immune system. So far this year in Maryland we’ve had a total of 239,362 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 5,039 confirmed deaths. During this Pandemic i’ve learned that Apple Cider Vinegar is good for the body, Elderberry, and also Herbal Teas! Since like March, I’ve included them all in my daily ritual. I’m always seeking for new ways to support black business, and to also spread awareness about health and wellness for my community.

I came across this black family business, Amalu’s Gardens who makes the most refreshing juices I’ve ever tasted.. like, foreal y’all ! Amalu means “Something Valuable”, and Gardens represent “Growth”. Amalu’s Garden have crafted a family brand based around health and education. They promote a holistic lifestyle by sharing information through their wellness community and was kind enough to answer a few questions of my own.

Raven Paris: How was the idea of Amalu’s Garden developed?

Amalu’s Garden: We have always had a passion for health and wellness and started incorporating juices into our daily regimen. From there, our friends and family began asking us to provide the juicing service for them and then the idea was born to make this available to everyone. Once the pandemic started, our community reached out in search of other healthy options to keep their immune systems strong during this vulnerable time. We then begin creating holistic options such as the herbal teas and elderberry syrup to support our community.

Raven Paris: What products/ services does Amalu’s Gardens offer/ manufacture?

Amalu’s Garden: Health Consultation and wellness advice , Meal Plan and Prep, Cold Pressed Juice , Wellness Shot, Elderberry Syrup, Herbal Tea, Sage

Raven Paris: What is the importance of detoxing and why do y’all promote it so heavily in y’all business?

Amalu’s Garden: To eliminate toxins from your body, improve health. The enteric nervous system (nerves system in gut)plays an important role in exchanging information between our brain, our intestine (including the bacteria that live in our intestines) and our immune system.” Clearing the toxins ensures our body stays balanced

Raven Paris: What are 5 main veggies and fruits that we should make sure we include in our grocery shopping and why these?

Amalu’s Garden:

Mushroom : They contain healthy bacteria need for healthy gut. vitamin b riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid.

Avocado : healthy fat, vitamins C, E, K, and B-6, as well as riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, and potassium. They also provide lutein, beta-carotene, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Seaweed: high in protein magnesium, riboflavin, manganese, potassium, iodine and good amounts of antioxidants.

Kale: vitamin Rich in K,C,A

Berries: high in fiber and antioxidants. Helps inflammation and improve blood sugar

Raven Paris: What problems does Amalu’s Garden, solve for society?

Amalu’s Garden: We aim to help our community understand the importance of health education. Our business is to drop bad stigmas about healthy lifestyles through proof of our own. Knowing is power and by sharing this info we aim to cultivate a healthier lifestyle for ourselves and others.

I LOVE what Amalu’s Garden brand stand for, and I love that their business is named after their son to keep a healthy legacy for him. I highly suggest during this scary time period in our lives living amongst the Coronavirus that we take more precautions into what we are putting into our bodies, that we wear our masks and that we really focus on building up our immune system! Definitely make sure you follow them and make sure you follow me!

Stay Safe Y’all.

