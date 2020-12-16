Here’s Why Kendrick Perkins & Rick Ross Were Trending During James Harden’s 2020-21 NBA Preseason Debut

Disgruntled NBA superstar James Harden finally made his 2020-21 preseason debut with Houston Rockets. Instead of the excitement to see him paired up with his new teammates John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins being the topic of discussion, his physical appearance took center stage.

James Harden has been boohooing since the free agency opened up, demanding the Rockets trade him to any team on his list of destinations. The unhappy hooper hasn’t given his current team any clear indication that he is dedicated to playing with them, and his actions have shown that. Instead of reporting to training camp, the beard opted to head to Atlanta and Las Vegas to party with the likes of Lil Baby in the middle of a pandemic while not wearing a mask. Harden was finally cleared to practice with his team Monday after clearing NBA protocol that requires players to test negative for COVID-19 six consecutive days.

Tuesday (Dec.15), after missing the Rockets’ first two preseason games, the electric scorer made his debut, and fans couldn’t help but notice that Harden looked a bit on the heavy side. Harden’s rather round look had retired baller turned hot take aficionado Kendrick Perkins and Rick Ross trending becuase hoop fans joked Harden looked like them.

Yep I got a wig on.😑 https://t.co/9gF9X9vZs3 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 16, 2020

Rick Ross boutta drop 50 for Houston tonight🔥🔥🔥 #jamesharden pic.twitter.com/XI344PFmct — James (follow limit) (@LFCDoncic) December 16, 2020

“Heavy Harden” did perform well in his preseason debut, scoring 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 turnovers in 21 minutes of play in the Rockets 112-98 victory over the Spurs. Following the game, Harden took the Kyrie Irving approach when talking to media and left the building without uttering a word, which will more than like result in a fine because he violated the league’s media access rules.

The jokes, however, continue to fly. You can peep the rest of them in the gallery below.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty

