What’s Cappin’?! U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Hit Record Levels With Holidays Ahead [WATCH]

As the holidays approach, and the coronavirus numbers continue to increase, Lore’l wanted to use Who’s Cappin this morning to spread a message that we all need to take seriously! Too many people are still going out and not taking the pandemic as serious as they should. With vaccines starting to be distributed and 2021 around the corner, it’s time for everyone to do everything they can to slow the curve of this pandemic.

What's Cappin'?! U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Hit Record Levels With Holidays Ahead

