Diva’s Daily Dirt: Tamar Braxton Opens Up On Taraji P Henson’s New Show

Tamar Braxton Opens Up On Taraji P Henson’s New Show

Reality star Tamar Braxton sat down with Taraji P. Henson and really opened up about her battle with depression earlier this year. The Grammy nominated singer admitted to at one point, feeling like her seven-year-old son Logan, deserved a better mother.

“Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.” I thought at that moment…”

“Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”

Each episode of Taraji’s mental health series on Facebook Watch, Peace of Mind With Taraji, is now streaming starring your favorite celebs, mental health experts and everyday people.

Mystikal Cleared Of Rape Charges

Rapper Mystikal has maintained his innocence since 2016 and now all Rape charges have officially been dropped! Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, has now been cleared of the rape charges he was facing stemming from an alleged assault that took place at a downtown Shreveport casino.

On Thursday, December 17th, a Caddo Parish grand jury found that there wasn’t enough evidence against the ‘Shake It Fast’ rapper to move forward with the case and ruled to drop the charges altogether.

Mystikal’s attorney say the charges were dropped because “new scientific evidence emerged causing the Grand Jury to take a second look at the rape allegations made against [him].”

Mystikal served 18 months for the charges and was released in February of 2019 after posting $3 million for his bond.

