Jordan Brand, Jeff Staple, PUMA + More Headline Latest 12 Days of Greatness Drops

Foot Lockers 12 Days of greatness campaign continues.

The streak of heat continues at Foot Locker. Starting today (Dec.18), shoppers can look forward to new exclusive basketball-inspired clothing and accessories from Jeff Staples, Jeff Cole X And 1, Vainglory, Chinatown Market, and Distortedd.

Chaos T-Shirt $30.00

Logo Hoodie $60.00

PG Heart Hoodie $80.00

PG Love the Game Hoodie $80.00

PG Heart T-Shirt $ 40.00

PG Love the Game T-Shirt$40.00

Donuts Hoodie $60.00

Gameless Hoodie $60.00

Rain T-Shirt $30.00

Smile T-Shirt $30.00

Black Basketball Shorts $65.00

Girl Hoodie $60.00

Hoop Hoodie $60.00

Basketball T-Shirts $30.00

Vainglory

Vainglory Basketball Bags $110 – $ 12 5

Of course, there are kicks available. Today you can pick up the latest silhouette of Steph Curry’s new Curry 8 Flow signature sneaker, adidas D.O.N. Issue #2, J.Cole’s RS-Dreamer “Blood Sweat and Tears,” and Joel Embiid’s new signature sneaker, the Under Armour Embiid One.

PUMA RS-Dreamer “Blood Sweat & Tears”

Under Armour Embiid One

To close out this week, it makes all the sense in the world to let Jordan Brand have the honor with the Air Jordan 13 “Black Royal” and “Shine Bright.”

We are just down to two more drops, be sure to check back in with Cassius when Foot Locker unveils the new exclusives.

Foot Locker's 12 Days of Greatness Drops 9 & 10 [Detailed Photos] 25 photos Launch gallery Foot Locker's 12 Days of Greatness Drops 9 & 10 [Detailed Photos] 1. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 1 of 25 2. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 2 of 25 3. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 3 of 25 4. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 4 of 25 5. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 5 of 25 6. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 6 of 25 7. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 7 of 25 8. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 8 of 25 9. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 9 of 25 10. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 10 of 25 11. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 11 of 25 12. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 12 of 25 13. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 13 of 25 14. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 14 of 25 15. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 15 of 25 16. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 16 of 25 17. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 17 of 25 18. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 18 of 25 19. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 19 of 25 20. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 20 of 25 21. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 21 of 25 22. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 22 of 25 23. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 23 of 25 24. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 24 of 25 25. Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18 Source:Foot Locker 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Foot Locker’s 12 Days of Greatness Drops 9 & 10 [Detailed Photos] Foot Locker's 12 Days of Greatness Drops 9 & 10 [Detailed Photos]

Photo: Foot Locker / 12 Days of Greatness

Jordan Brand, Jeff Staple, PUMA + More Headline Latest 12 Days of Greatness Drops was originally published on cassiuslife.com